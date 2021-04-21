Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Portrait

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, April 21, Tacofino is launching a sandwich and snack pop-up named Good Times because, let’s face it, we could all use some good times right now. Inspired by nothing more than a desire for a delicious sando, Good Times sandwiches will be exclusively available on Tacofino’s Gastown patio menu for dine in or takeaway, as well as via delivery on DoorDash. To support the hospitality industry, $2 from every sandwich purchased for the first week of the Good Times pop up will go towards supporting the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community (VANFBC).

Tacofino co-founder Jason Sussman and Managing Partner Gino Di Domenico have teamed up with chefs Jamie Cholack, Paulis Langins and Kevin Reimer to create Good Times as a response to recent public health orders on indoor dining. With a desire to get creative with unused kitchen space and to give Vancouverites a tasty respite amid the ongoing challenges of BC’s third-wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the chefs have created delicious sandwiches that taste almost as good as your former social life. Did we mention that all sandwiches come with a side of Dorito-flavoured tater tots? Here are the goods from Good Times:

Sandwiches (All sandwiches served with tot-ritos)

Chicken Katsu Sando 16.5
Katsu chicken thighs, tossed in gochujang butter sauce, miso mayo slaw, pickled daikon, milk bread

Prawn Katsu Sando 16.5
Panko crusted prawn patty, One Arrow bacon, green onion, tonkatsu remoulade, milk bread

Beef Tongue Rueben 19.5
Beef tongue, dijon, house sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pickle, tarragon mayo, rye

Cumin Spiced Lamb 17.5
Lamb, yuzu mayo, pepper pickle mix, sesame seeds, portugese bun

Cauliflower Po’ Boy 15.5
Fried buttermilk cauliflower, creole remoulade, romaine, lemon, portugese bun

Salad

Cobb Salad 12
One Arrow bacon, 7-minute egg, tomato, avocado, romaine, arugula, blue cheese

Snacks

Taro Chips 3
Tot-ritos w/ side ranch 5

Dessert

Reeses Pieces Bread Pudding 4

Good Times sandwiches are available at Tacofino Gastown for a limited time.

Good Times sando pop-up will launch on April 21 and run for two weeks…or maybe longer, because who knows these days! Find them at 15 West Cordova in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood or by delivery on DoorDash, seven days a week between 11:30am to 10pm. Of course, if you’re in the mood for some good ol’ fashion tacos and margs you can still visit Tacofino Gastown’s patio for those too, open seven days a week between 11:30am to 10pm.

Tacofino (Gastown)
Neighbourhood: Gastown
15 W Cordova St. | 604-899-7907 | WEBSITE
Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

TBT / Gastown

Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

I remember this walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, no.

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Dark and Sexy Restaurant With a ‘Nuevo Latino’ Theme Was Once a Gastown Hotspot

Cobre enjoyed a five-year run before shutting down in 2012 with the chef launching Cuchillo a few blocks east on Powell Street.

Vancouverites / Gastown

On the Crafts of Communication and Creating Identity With Artist Lydia Cecilia

To get up close with her artwork, be sure to RSVP to the February 13th Neighbourhood Pop-Up event.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Intelligence Briefs

On Running Out of Ketchup and Wounded Restaurants Bracing for More Bad News

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds workers in short supply and restaurateurs swapping stories of woe.

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Previous
Kitsilano’s Soon-to-Launch ‘Juanita’ Seeks Candidates to Fill Two Integral Positions
Next
Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Cocktail Bar Hidden in a Skytrain Station

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Ophelia Chef Chef Franciso Higareda Launches New ‘Cene Desde Casa’ Take-Home Menu

Community News / Downtown

Miku to Host Pop-Up Kaiseki Patio Experience from April 26 to May 9

Community News / West End

Beetbox Unveils New Vegan Quesabirria Tacos, Announces Charitable Earth Day Initiative

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective and Flavours of Hope to Nurture Food Business Dreams With New Pilot Program