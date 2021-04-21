Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, April 21, Tacofino is launching a sandwich and snack pop-up named Good Times because, let’s face it, we could all use some good times right now. Inspired by nothing more than a desire for a delicious sando, Good Times sandwiches will be exclusively available on Tacofino’s Gastown patio menu for dine in or takeaway, as well as via delivery on DoorDash. To support the hospitality industry, $2 from every sandwich purchased for the first week of the Good Times pop up will go towards supporting the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community (VANFBC).

Tacofino co-founder Jason Sussman and Managing Partner Gino Di Domenico have teamed up with chefs Jamie Cholack, Paulis Langins and Kevin Reimer to create Good Times as a response to recent public health orders on indoor dining. With a desire to get creative with unused kitchen space and to give Vancouverites a tasty respite amid the ongoing challenges of BC’s third-wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the chefs have created delicious sandwiches that taste almost as good as your former social life. Did we mention that all sandwiches come with a side of Dorito-flavoured tater tots? Here are the goods from Good Times:

Sandwiches (All sandwiches served with tot-ritos)

Chicken Katsu Sando 16.5

Katsu chicken thighs, tossed in gochujang butter sauce, miso mayo slaw, pickled daikon, milk bread

Prawn Katsu Sando 16.5

Panko crusted prawn patty, One Arrow bacon, green onion, tonkatsu remoulade, milk bread

Beef Tongue Rueben 19.5

Beef tongue, dijon, house sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pickle, tarragon mayo, rye

Cumin Spiced Lamb 17.5

Lamb, yuzu mayo, pepper pickle mix, sesame seeds, portugese bun

Cauliflower Po’ Boy 15.5

Fried buttermilk cauliflower, creole remoulade, romaine, lemon, portugese bun

Salad

Cobb Salad 12

One Arrow bacon, 7-minute egg, tomato, avocado, romaine, arugula, blue cheese

Snacks

Taro Chips 3

Tot-ritos w/ side ranch 5

Dessert

Reeses Pieces Bread Pudding 4

Good Times sandwiches are available at Tacofino Gastown for a limited time.

Good Times sando pop-up will launch on April 21 and run for two weeks…or maybe longer, because who knows these days! Find them at 15 West Cordova in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood or by delivery on DoorDash, seven days a week between 11:30am to 10pm. Of course, if you’re in the mood for some good ol’ fashion tacos and margs you can still visit Tacofino Gastown’s patio for those too, open seven days a week between 11:30am to 10pm.