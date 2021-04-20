Community News / Railtown Japantown

Savour the St. Lawrence Experience at Home or In the Great Outdoors

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | With dine-in service across BC restricted until after the May long weekend, we’re adding new features to our take-out menu so you can continue to enjoy St. Lawrence at home or out in the great wide open! All of our take-out meals are prepped and ready-made for parks, beaches and backyards — just add a picnic blanket and your appetite!

ST-HUBERT-INSPIRED ROTISSERIE CHICKEN DINNERS
Available for Pick-Up Wednesday and Thursday

Due to popular demand, we’ve added even more of our take-home rotisserie chicken dinner packages for pick up on Wednesdays and Thursdays! Each package includes an organic free-range rotisserie 1/2 BBQ chicken inspired by the beloved St-Hubert restaurants of Quebec as well as coleslaw, fries, gravy and dinner rolls for $30.

RIZ AU LAIT ADD-ONS NOW AVAILABLE!

We’re thrilled to welcome back our house-favourite riz au lait creamy rice pudding with salted caramel creme for two as an add-on for our rotisserie chicken dinner packages for $12. If you have an existing reservation and would like to add one on, just email us!

ORDER NOW

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence Announces New Take-Home Packages, Tourtières and Tarte au Sucre

