Beetbox Unveils New Vegan Quesabirria Tacos, Announces Charitable Earth Day Initiative

Vancouver, BC | Beginning today, April 20 and continuing until April 26, Chef Bryan Satterford is offering Vegan Quesabirria Tacos featuring braised oyster mushrooms, Mexican chiles and jalapeño-studded ‘cheeze’ served with spicy mushroom consommé for dipping for $9.50. Taco lovers can spice it up further by adding a side of Beetbox’s house-made hot sauce from its line of ‘Beetbox Basics’ sauces, dressings and condiments for $1.

In honour of Earth Day this Thursday, April 22, Beetbox will donate one dollar from every Crispy Chick-Un Sandwich sold to help low-income families from around the Lower Mainland send their children to camps organized by the Saplings Outdoor Program — a forest school that connects children with the natural world, allows them to explore the outdoors and discover a deep sense of wonder and love for learning. If people want to leave an extra donation, Beetbox will match it as well!

At Beetbox, every day is focused on earth-friendly initiatives — since its inception, its core values have been focused on minimizing the impact the restaurant has on the environment by being as carbon-neutral as possible, reducing food waste and using almost entirely compostable materials for its packaging in an effort to embrace the changes people are making in the ways they produce, prepare and consume food.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
