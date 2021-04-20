Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment’s Latest Release Is a Table Bier With Foraged Fig Leaves

Vancouver, BC | The latest B33r Drop from 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is a fun one! Only 728 bottles of the April 20th Table Bier w/ fig leaf were produced, so this limited release won’t last long. Now available in our tasting room and online only. Come hang.

Fat, robust and silky. This spelt heavy Table Bier is steeped in foraged fig leaves, using traditional natural tea process and leaf ferment. Soft waves of coconut, chlorophyll, and fresh Mission Fig pairs well with a meal or as a notable Wedge.

