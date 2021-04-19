You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we've come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

Mt. Pleasant’s Spanish-themed Como Taperia may have been one of the best new restaurants to open in Canada in recent years, but it was never blessed in the patio department, which means it has had to weather the Covid shutdowns with one arm tied behind its back. It has kept things going with special takeaway and delivery programs (eg. Como en Casa), but last week they announced a new ‘pivot’ that immediately caught our attention: cheeseburgers!

The double-patty smashburgers are almost completely blanketed with melted American cheese, garnished with mandolin-thin housemade pickles and evenly sauced with a Big Mac-inspired condiment uniquely spiced with guindilla peppers. The delicious things are presented on housemade, flat-top toasted, totally squeezable sesame seed buns and wrapped up tight as if burgers were Como’s thing from the start.

Tragically, they’re only going to be available for this week and maybe the next, so don’t dawdle on this opportunity. It was definitely one of the better cheeseburgers I’ve had in recent memory, definitely among the very best I’ve enjoyed locally. It’s been a few days since it was in my hands and I still regret only ordering the one! Secure yours this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4pm to 6:30pm (or until they run out).

Como Taperia
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue | WEBSITE
Como Taperia Welcomes Kristi Linneboe as New Wine Director

