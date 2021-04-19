Community News / False Creek

Check Out Kasama Chocolate’s Special Spring Release, Featuring Odd Society’s Wallflower Gin

Portrait

The Goods from Kasama Chocolate

Vancouver, BC | We hope you’ve been enjoying all this sunshine. Spring has truly sprung, and a new release has just sprung into our lineup.

Imagine yourself at a quaint cocktail party in the middle of a botanical garden. You pick up a piece of chocolate and take a bite. As it melts on your tongue, breathe in deeply, and let the flavours unfold, like an elegant floral bouquet, with aromas of fresh cut evergreens, and hints of orange blossom.

For this special release, we aged our Papua New Guinea cacao beans in an oak cask for 4 weeks with Odd Society Distillery’s Wallflower Gin, then stone ground them with juniper berries.

Juniper is a resilient shrub that can grow in particularly harsh conditions. As depicted on the cover art of this bar, it provides an important food source for birds when other berries have long wilted. In folklore it is often associated with fire and warmth and serves as a symbol of hope to help us through dark times. We wish you all lots of warmth and hope in the days ahead.

You can find the Wallflower bar in our online store, or come swing by the shop!

Kasama Chocolate
Neighbourhood: False Creek
2-1244 Cartwright St | WEBSITE
Check Out Kasama Chocolate’s Special Spring Release, Featuring Odd Society’s Wallflower Gin
Vancouver’s Kasama Chocolate Honoured With Ten International Chocolate Awards

There are 0 comments

False Creek

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #250

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #243

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Beloved Tex-Mex Restaurant That Joked About Cheating ‘Tourists & Drunks’

Launched in 1988, Carlos 'n Bud's was defined by its affordable Tex-Mex menu, relaxed attitude and sun-soaked patio.

Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

New Taqueria ‘Popina Cantina’ Opens Today Inside Granville Island’s Net Loft

The tiny taco takeaway joint in Granville Island's Net Loft is ready with five interesting tacos and a bunch of cool puffcreams.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Tea and Two Slices

On Vancouver’s False Dichotomies and Banning Landlords From Holding Public Office

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds old diners dying and protestors hijacking legitimate plights.

Intelligence Briefs

On Running Out of Ketchup and Wounded Restaurants Bracing for More Bad News

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds workers in short supply and restaurateurs swapping stories of woe.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Previous
Juke Marks One Million Pieces of Chicken Sold With New ‘Thanks A Million’ Giveaway
Next
On Running Out of Ketchup and Wounded Restaurants Bracing for More Bad News

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Take a Look at AnnaLena’s New 4-Course Takeaway Dinner Menu

Community News / Chinatown

Juke Marks One Million Pieces of Chicken Sold With New ‘Thanks A Million’ Giveaway

Community News / False Creek

Check Out These Takeout Options from Granville Island’s Sen Pad Thai

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Mom With a Bel Café Gift Bag