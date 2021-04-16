Community News / Chinatown

Juke Marks One Million Pieces of Chicken Sold With New ‘Thanks A Million’ Giveaway

Portrait

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Five successful years in operation. Hundreds of thousands of fried-chicken cravings satisfied. One million pieces of chicken sold. Chinatown chicken-and-rib joint Juke Fried Chicken is marking these milestones by giving one of its fans the chance to win Juke for a Year during their ‘Thanks a Million’ giveaway.

Between Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 21, one lucky guest who orders the one-millionth piece of Juke’s signature crispy fried chicken (drum or thigh) for in-store pickup will win one Juke Box (two pieces of Juke’s signature fried chicken, ¼ rack of pork ribs and choice of one side) per week for a year plus a selection of Juke’s signature bottled sauces for a value of $1,000. During this time, all Juke lovers who pick-up their order will also have a one in 20 chance to win a variety of Juke-themed prizes from snacks & sides, ‘Big Boy cookies’, bottled hot sauce and more.

Launched in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke is well known far and wide for serving up some of the city’s best Southern-inspired fare, including its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range crispy chicken and BBQ pork ribs as well as a mouth-watering menu of seasonal snacks, salads and sides.

“One million pieces of chicken is a major milestone for our whole Juke family and this is our way of saying ‘thanks a million’ to our loyal fans,” says Tisdall. “We genuinely appreciate all of their support, encouragement and love, especially over the past year.”

For more information on Juke, go to jukefriedchicken.com, become a fan of /jukefriedchicken on Facebook or follow @jukefriedchicken on Instagram. For more information on The Chickadee Room, go to thechickadeeroom.com, become a fan of /chickadeeroom on Facebook or follow @chickadeeroom on Instagram.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs available to eat-in or take-out, Juke also features a mouthwatering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides, as well as an array of signature and classic cocktails, wine and local craft beer, served up next door in a new contact-free cocktail hotspot called Chickadee.

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
Juke Marks One Million Pieces of Chicken Sold With New ‘Thanks A Million’ Giveaway
Juke and The Chickadee Room Announce New ‘GOOD FRYDAYS’ April Features

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Heads Up / Chinatown

BIG INTERVIEW // Local Artist, Nicholas Tay

Tay's new solo exhibit, Amateur Cartography, will be on view at the Massy Arts Gallery from April 17th to May 24th.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape

When news broke of Kissa Tanto's coming, its success was seen as about as sure a thing as a thing could possibly be.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Sai Woo would launch in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated here from 1925 to 1959.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

Cool Things We Want

All the Cool Local Ceramics Your Mom Wants for Her Collection

We've compiled a list of all the local ceramicists on our radar who are creating clay objects we want time and time again...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Check Out These Takeout Options from Granville Island’s Sen Pad Thai

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Mom With a Bel Café Gift Bag

Community News / East Vancouver

Edge Catering Announces Decadent Mother’s Day Brunch Delivery Menu

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go