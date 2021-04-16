Juke Marks One Million Pieces of Chicken Sold With New ‘Thanks A Million’ Giveaway

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Five successful years in operation. Hundreds of thousands of fried-chicken cravings satisfied. One million pieces of chicken sold. Chinatown chicken-and-rib joint Juke Fried Chicken is marking these milestones by giving one of its fans the chance to win Juke for a Year during their ‘Thanks a Million’ giveaway.

Between Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 21, one lucky guest who orders the one-millionth piece of Juke’s signature crispy fried chicken (drum or thigh) for in-store pickup will win one Juke Box (two pieces of Juke’s signature fried chicken, ¼ rack of pork ribs and choice of one side) per week for a year plus a selection of Juke’s signature bottled sauces for a value of $1,000. During this time, all Juke lovers who pick-up their order will also have a one in 20 chance to win a variety of Juke-themed prizes from snacks & sides, ‘Big Boy cookies’, bottled hot sauce and more.

Launched in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke is well known far and wide for serving up some of the city’s best Southern-inspired fare, including its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range crispy chicken and BBQ pork ribs as well as a mouth-watering menu of seasonal snacks, salads and sides.

“One million pieces of chicken is a major milestone for our whole Juke family and this is our way of saying ‘thanks a million’ to our loyal fans,” says Tisdall. “We genuinely appreciate all of their support, encouragement and love, especially over the past year.”



