Community News / False Creek

Check Out These Takeout Options from Granville Island’s Sen Pad Thai

Portrait

The GOODS from Sen Pad Thai

Vancouver, BC | April 15th is National Takeout Day! Rain or shine, whether by ferry, car, bike or on foot, there are loads of ways for you to grab takeout meals from Sen Pad Thai on Granville Island. Their intensely flavoured yet well-balanced stir-fried dishes are made to order, accented by the searing kiss of “wok’s breath”. Noodles are their specialty; signature Pad Thai and Pad Siew are two of Sen’s most popular dishes. But don’t sleep on expertly prepared regional Thai dishes served over rice, as well as delicious fried turmeric chicken, Thai chicken wings, cauliflower and crispy pork, and lighter seasonal specialties. Pro tip: definitely order dessert roti canai… it’s the stuff that cravings are made of.

Granville Island currently offers free parking, and there are a number of locations in both East Van and the West End to catch the short ferry ride across the water. Take Sen Pad Thai home or enjoy waterfront dining along the dock. You can also have Sen Pad Thai delivered via partners Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes. ⁠

Sen Pad Thai is located in the Granville Island Public Market and is open 10am-6pm daily. ⁠

Sen Pad Thai
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1666 Johnston St. | WEBSITE
Check Out These Takeout Options from Granville Island’s Sen Pad Thai
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Sen Pad Thai, Belgard, AJ’s, Di Beppe and Old Bird

There are 0 comments

False Creek

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #250

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #243

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Beloved Tex-Mex Restaurant That Joked About Cheating ‘Tourists & Drunks’

Launched in 1988, Carlos 'n Bud's was defined by its affordable Tex-Mex menu, relaxed attitude and sun-soaked patio.

Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

New Taqueria ‘Popina Cantina’ Opens Today Inside Granville Island’s Net Loft

The tiny taco takeaway joint in Granville Island's Net Loft is ready with five interesting tacos and a bunch of cool puffcreams.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

Cool Things We Want

All the Cool Local Ceramics Your Mom Wants for Her Collection

We've compiled a list of all the local ceramicists on our radar who are creating clay objects we want time and time again...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Mom With a Bel Café Gift Bag

Community News / East Vancouver

Edge Catering Announces Decadent Mother’s Day Brunch Delivery Menu

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go

Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite Gives a Supplier Shout Out to the Dumpling King