Check Out These Takeout Options from Granville Island’s Sen Pad Thai

The GOODS from Sen Pad Thai

Vancouver, BC | April 15th is National Takeout Day! Rain or shine, whether by ferry, car, bike or on foot, there are loads of ways for you to grab takeout meals from Sen Pad Thai on Granville Island. Their intensely flavoured yet well-balanced stir-fried dishes are made to order, accented by the searing kiss of “wok’s breath”. Noodles are their specialty; signature Pad Thai and Pad Siew are two of Sen’s most popular dishes. But don’t sleep on expertly prepared regional Thai dishes served over rice, as well as delicious fried turmeric chicken, Thai chicken wings, cauliflower and crispy pork, and lighter seasonal specialties. Pro tip: definitely order dessert roti canai… it’s the stuff that cravings are made of.

⁠

Granville Island currently offers free parking, and there are a number of locations in both East Van and the West End to catch the short ferry ride across the water. Take Sen Pad Thai home or enjoy waterfront dining along the dock. You can also have Sen Pad Thai delivered via partners Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes. ⁠

Sen Pad Thai is located in the Granville Island Public Market and is open 10am-6pm daily. ⁠