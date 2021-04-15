Celebrate Mom With a Bel Café Gift Bag

The GOODS from Bel Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Our popular Bel Café Mother’s Day Gift Bag is back! Let mom unpack a bag full of local favourites on Sunday morning. Included in each bag ($75 plus tax) are four Bel Café flakey butter croissants, a jar of Bel Café’s housemade basil berry jam, a bag of Bel Café granola, a bundle of seasonal tulips by Vancouver’s Celsia Floral, a bottle of all-natural 100% organic Sangre de Fruta hand wash from Bowen Island, and a Mother’s Day greeting card.

Not only will she love the curated selection of beautiful gifts, but best of all, you can feel extra good about giving, as a percentage from each purchase will be donated to local charity Cause We Care Foundation offering hope & relief for single mothers and their children in our community.

Orders can be placed online or by calling 604.673.7000, with contactless pick-up and delivery options available. Orders must be placed before 5:00pm on Monday, May 3rd, and all deliveries and pick up will take place between 9:00am and 12 noon on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 9th.

