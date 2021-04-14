You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Schnitzel Sandwich on a Beer Mustard Wiped Pretzel Bun

Portrait

Photo: Sarah Annand

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

Schnitzel is an uncomplicated standard commonly found in Austria and Germany but it seldom appears on Vancouver restaurant menus save for the few Alps-themed operations like the Jagerhof or the Alpen Club. Rarer still are schnitzel sandwiches, which is why I recently pounced on this salted pretzel-bunned beauty at Main Street’s excellent Published. It feels a little odd ordering something so basic at one of best and most interesting restaurants to open in the last couple of years, but it’s always fun to see how ambitious chefs play with and embellish the ordinary. The pounded pork is breaded and fried to a beautiful golden brown before landing its crunchy, tangy cap of kohlrabi sauerkraut and taking a generous, impactful smear of beer mustard. Good with a brew and tasty to the end.

Published
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3593 Main St. | WEBSITE
You Need to Try This Schnitzel Sandwich on a Beer Mustard Wiped Pretzel Bun
Published On Main Looking for Candidates to Expand Front of House Team

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Patio City / Main Street

PATIO CITY // Slow Sipping and People Watching on Old Bird’s Main Street Perch

This 15 seat, partially sheltered and shaded patio sees six well-spaced tables enclosed along a busy block of Main Street.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

The special Downlow burger also features Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage and a 1/3 lb dry-aged beef patty.

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Inspiring DIY Guide from The Regional Assembly of Text’s Library

Brandy Fedoruk tells us about a handy little publication that's currently piqued his interest...

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Super Rare Piece of Hogan’s Alley Musical History

Neptoon Records' store owner Rob Frith shares a circa 1960 Vancouver gig poster that shows a familiar local celebrity on guitar.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi

Cá Kho To is typically prepared with much firmer catfish and rice, so think of this as an intensely flavourful step up.

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Previous
MAENAM’S UNSUNG HEROES // Mike Tuangkitkun, Indispensable Chef de Cuisine
Next
BCHF Announces Second Leg of #HospitalityHustle and ‘We Fight for Hospitality’ Month Promo

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Ontama Eggs Benedict With Yuzu Miso Hollandaise

The Japanese style of poached egg is served on a slice of toast and topped with a revelatory yuzu miso hollandaise sauce.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try Menya Oyako’s Excellent Take Home Ramen Kits

Johnny Guang has been hustling ramen from his own kitchen since October, with delicious at-home results.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.