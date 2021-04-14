PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Have on Your Radar

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

SEATS: 18-22 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

This sidewalk rectangle has three tables of six – all sheltered with umbrellas – with two nearby deuces if it’s not raining. It’s a first come, first serve operation with hours 12-6pm daily.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St.

Ancora (False Creek)

SEATS: 74 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: PARTIALLY

They don’t reservations on this waterfront sprawler, which is arguably one of Vancouver’ best served patios. Hours are 11am to 9pm.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC

Grounds for Coffee (Commercial Drive)

SEATS: 8 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Slice into your cinnamon bun and sip your coffee in the Commercial Drive sunshine from 7am to 8pm.

Grounds For Coffee (East Van) 2088 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4A9

Nemesis (Gastown)

SEATS: 9 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

There are just nine partially covered seats at the Gastown location of Nemesis, which is superb for people-watching. No reservations can be had. Hours are 8am to 4pm everyday.

Nemesis 302 W Hastings St.

Nemesis (Polygon)

SEATS: MANY | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Technically, the Polygon location of Nemesis doesn’t have a patio, but there’s ample seating at the front of the gallery by the water of Lonsdale Quay. Hours are 9am to 4pm everyday.