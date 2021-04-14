PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces in Vancouver to Have on Your Radar

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
SEATS: 18-22 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY
This sidewalk rectangle has three tables of six – all sheltered with umbrellas – with two nearby deuces if it’s not raining. It’s a first come, first serve operation with hours 12-6pm daily.
Ancora (False Creek)
SEATS: 74 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: PARTIALLY
They don’t reservations on this waterfront sprawler, which is arguably one of Vancouver’ best served patios. Hours are 11am to 9pm.
Grounds for Coffee (Commercial Drive)
SEATS: 8 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY
Slice into your cinnamon bun and sip your coffee in the Commercial Drive sunshine from 7am to 8pm.
Nemesis (Gastown)
SEATS: 9 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY
There are just nine partially covered seats at the Gastown location of Nemesis, which is superb for people-watching. No reservations can be had. Hours are 8am to 4pm everyday.
Nemesis (Polygon)
SEATS: MANY | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY
Technically, the Polygon location of Nemesis doesn’t have a patio, but there’s ample seating at the front of the gallery by the water of Lonsdale Quay. Hours are 9am to 4pm everyday.
