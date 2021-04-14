MAENAM’S UNSUNG HEROES // Mike Tuangkitkun, Indispensable Chef de Cuisine

The GOODS from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Continuing the story of Maenam’s unsung heroes is Mike Tuangkitkun (@miketuangkitkun), our Chef de Cuisine.

⁠⁠

After completing his Diploma in Culinary Arts from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in 2010, Mike began his career in the kitchen working under Chef David Gunawan at West Restaurant before finding his way to Maenam as a line cook.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

Mike is our anchor. He takes care of everything from training and managing kitchen staff, to rooftop gardening and fixing things when they break. Without him, the high seas that our boat often traverses would seem a lot less manageable.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

Above all else, Mike is a family man. If you can’t find him in the kitchen, you can find him at home spending time with his two six-year-old boys wife, and dachshund. If you see him around during one of your next visits, be sure to say hi.