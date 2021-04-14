Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite Gives a Supplier Shout Out to the Dumpling King

Portrait

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Our latest shout out comes courtesy of zero waste grocery delivery company, Livlite, who share their love for one like-minded local grocer and partner in business…

Which one of your suppliers do you want to give a shout out to? The Dumpling King.

What makes The Dumpling King so special? He’s the real deal when it comes to small batch dumplings! He uses fresh produce, and pork sourced from a Chinese-owned butchery in Chinatown. He is passionate about the community and his suppliers – and it shows.

What is your favourite product from The Dumpling King? Our current favourite are his JWB Spicy dumplings (XXX). We dip them in a soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar and chili oil concoction, and – just wow!

How does The Dumpling King fit into your zero waste goals? Matt packs his dumplings in our returnable glass jars, making it extremely easy for us to offer these Vancouver staples zero waste.

Why do you love working with The Dumpling King? Dumplings are one of our favourite foods, and they ALWAYS come in plastic. Being able to work with someone who is hyper local, passionate about their community and adaptable to zero waste is why we hail the Dumpling King!

Livlite
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1114 E Pender St. | WEBSITE
Livlite Gives a Supplier Shout Out to the Dumpling King
Livlite Spells Out Five Easy Zero Waste Swaps to Shop

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Diner / Strathcona

Udon Noodle Takeout Pop-Up ‘Little Pilot’ Launching This Week on the Edge of Chinatown

The charming little restaurant on East Pender St. is retooling for the shutdown by crafting specialty soups to go.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Schnitzel Sandwich on a Beer Mustard Wiped Pretzel Bun

Ordering a simple dish in a high end restaurant might feel basic, but it's always fun to see how talented chefs tackle the ordinary.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Cool Things We Want / Hastings Sunrise

We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi

This Dachi and Bella Wines collaboration is likely to be pretty popular, so if you're as enamoured as we are then you'd better act quickly!

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Previous
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?
Next
Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go

Community News

BCHF Announces Second Leg of #HospitalityHustle and ‘We Fight for Hospitality’ Month Promo

Community News / Kitsilano

MAENAM’S UNSUNG HEROES // Mike Tuangkitkun, Indispensable Chef de Cuisine

Community News / Commercial Drive

Four Local Restaurants Team Up for New ‘Reusables’ Initiative Earth Day Promotion