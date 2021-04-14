Livlite Gives a Supplier Shout Out to the Dumpling King

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Our latest shout out comes courtesy of zero waste grocery delivery company, Livlite, who share their love for one like-minded local grocer and partner in business…

Which one of your suppliers do you want to give a shout out to? The Dumpling King.

What makes The Dumpling King so special? He’s the real deal when it comes to small batch dumplings! He uses fresh produce, and pork sourced from a Chinese-owned butchery in Chinatown. He is passionate about the community and his suppliers – and it shows.



What is your favourite product from The Dumpling King? Our current favourite are his JWB Spicy dumplings (XXX). We dip them in a soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar and chili oil concoction, and – just wow!

How does The Dumpling King fit into your zero waste goals? Matt packs his dumplings in our returnable glass jars, making it extremely easy for us to offer these Vancouver staples zero waste.

Why do you love working with The Dumpling King? Dumplings are one of our favourite foods, and they ALWAYS come in plastic. Being able to work with someone who is hyper local, passionate about their community and adaptable to zero waste is why we hail the Dumpling King!