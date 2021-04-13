The Chickadee Room at Juke Releases New Line Up of Spring Cocktail Kits

The Goods from The Chickadee Room
Vancouver, BC | The Chinatown contact-free cocktail hotspot The Chickadee Room is refreshing its catalogue of Cocktail Kits for spring and summer by adding a new lineup of signature ‘half kits’ custom created by its all-star bar team of Sabrine Dhaliwal and Lily Duong.
Now available to order for pickup after 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at The Chickadee Room (182 Keefer Street) via thechickadeeroom.com, each of the four new kits allow amateur and professional bartenders alike to shake up their choice of either Bombay Sapphire Gin, El Jimador Tequila or Appleton Estate Rum for $50 or Hennessy Cognac for $60 and enjoy two different recipes per kit. Each kit includes step-by-step instructions and all the necessary supplies to make six cocktails.
You can place your order here. Check out the recipes included in the Rum Half Kit (pictured above):
TAMARINDO DAIQUIRI
60 ml rum
20 ml tamarind/ginger/peppercorn syrup
30 ml lime juice
Glassware: Coupe
Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake for 7-10 seconds. Pour into a coupe cocktail coupe and garnish with a grapefruit twist.
GONE POSTAL
30 ml rum
15 ml peach juice
15 ml lime juice
15 ml honey
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Top with sparkling wine
Glassware: Collins glass
Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker (except sparkling wine), add ice and shake for 7-10 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel.
