The Chickadee Room at Juke Releases New Line Up of Spring Cocktail Kits

The Goods from The Chickadee Room

Vancouver, BC | The Chinatown contact-free cocktail hotspot The Chickadee Room is refreshing its catalogue of Cocktail Kits for spring and summer by adding a new lineup of signature ‘half kits’ custom created by its all-star bar team of Sabrine Dhaliwal and Lily Duong.

Now available to order for pickup after 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at The Chickadee Room (182 Keefer Street) via thechickadeeroom.com, each of the four new kits allow amateur and professional bartenders alike to shake up their choice of either Bombay Sapphire Gin, El Jimador Tequila or Appleton Estate Rum for $50 or Hennessy Cognac for $60 and enjoy two different recipes per kit. Each kit includes step-by-step instructions and all the necessary supplies to make six cocktails.



You can place your order here. Check out the recipes included in the Rum Half Kit (pictured above):