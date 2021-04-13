Nootka Marine Adventures’ Resorts Hiring for Multiple Summer Positions

The Goods from Nootka Marine Adventures

Vancouver Island, BC | Nootka Marine Adventures is seeking to fill some summer positions for their Newton Cove, Moutcha Bay and Nootka Sound Resorts. We have various food & beverage positions open, as well as some in housekeeping and marine operations, which can be viewed here.

Looking for an employment experience of a lifetime? Join Nootka Marine Adventures for your West Coast wilderness opportunity; make lasting memories and friendships while you earn money for your next adventure.

Join our team today!