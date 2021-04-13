Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nootka Marine Adventures’ Resorts Hiring for Multiple Summer Positions

Portrait

The Goods from Nootka Marine Adventures

Vancouver Island, BC | Nootka Marine Adventures is seeking to fill some summer positions for their Newton Cove, Moutcha Bay and Nootka Sound Resorts. We have various food & beverage positions open, as well as some in housekeeping and marine operations, which can be viewed here.

Looking for an employment experience of a lifetime? Join Nootka Marine Adventures for your West Coast wilderness opportunity; make lasting memories and friendships while you earn money for your next adventure.

Join our team today!

Nootka Marine Adventures
Region: The Islands
168 5th St., Suite C, Courtenay BC (Office) | 1-877-337-5464 | WEBSITE
Nootka Marine Adventures’ Resorts Hiring for Multiple Summer Positions
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Smoke Breaks / Japan

Mesmerizing ‘Pizza Toast & Coffee’ Gives Meditative Glimpse Into Japan’s ‘Kissa’ Culture

Watch as proprietor Yamane-san quietly goes about crafting his signature pizza toast in his old cafe outside Tokyo.

The Islands

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Team Cooks

Cool Things We Want / The Islands

We Want a Bottle of Averill Creek Vineyard’s New Blackberry Vermouth

The beautifully bottled and terroir-full apéritif would be perfect for sipping over ice or poured over ice cream.

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse to Help Feed Local Children Again Through ‘Nourish Cowichan’

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Intelligence Briefs

On Closing Ancient Food Halls and Dumb Customers Making Bad Situations Worse

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds scientists drinking wine and rule breakers getting owned.

Previous
Yasma to Celebrate Ramadan With a Month of New Set Menus
Next
The View From Your Window #252

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn Seeking Fine Dining Server and Cook

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Team Cooks

Opportunity Knocks

Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team

Opportunity Knocks / West End

Upcoming ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Now Hiring for Multiple Positions