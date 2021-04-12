Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Michelle Kanis of Bar Corso

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

In this special edition, Wine Vikings profiles their latest local collaborator and “Wine Viking”, who details one of her Summer 2021 Wine Club subscription picks…

Name of the person recommending the wine and where they work: Michelle Kanis, Operating Partner at Bar Corso.

Name of wine: Merdici Ermete’s Lambrusco Frizzante.

If this wine were a movie star, who would it be? Jane Fonda … fun, edgy, and a whole lot of class!

What snack would this wine go well with? Anything cheesy and salty or rich. This wine comes from a heavy food producing region so even though it is ‘crushable’ it definitely enhances food experiences.

