Community News

Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Michelle Kanis of Bar Corso

Portrait

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

In this special edition, Wine Vikings profiles their latest local collaborator and “Wine Viking”, who details one of her Summer 2021 Wine Club subscription picks…

Name of the person recommending the wine and where they work: Michelle Kanis, Operating Partner at Bar Corso.

Name of wine: Merdici Ermete’s Lambrusco Frizzante.

If this wine were a movie star, who would it be? Jane Fonda … fun, edgy, and a whole lot of class!

What snack would this wine go well with? Anything cheesy and salty or rich. This wine comes from a heavy food producing region so even though it is ‘crushable’ it definitely enhances food experiences.

ABOUT THE WINE VIKINGS | Launched January 2021, Wine Vikings is a subscription-based wine club focused on upping your wine game. Quarterly, subscribers will be introduced to six exclusive wines that have been discovered, sipped, and vetted by some pretty badass chefs, restaurateurs, and wine directors who know what’s up in the world of wine. Our Wine Vikings. Even better? Each delivery will be accompanied by a video that will guide you through your tasting experience in a fun, relatable, and unpretentious way to help you understand what you’re sippin’ on and why it matters. Find out more.

There are 0 comments

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Tea and Two Slices

On White Spot Buckets of Poop and Finger-Wagging Our Way Through Dangerous Times

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds hockey taking a back seat and politicians totally blowing it.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

13 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // Fifteen Decadent Dishes and Platters to Take Home This Weekend

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Previous
PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them
Next
On Closing Ancient Food Halls and Dumb Customers Making Bad Situations Worse

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment, Thank You Pizza Collaborate on New ‘Tangerine Tart’ Beer

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Announces New Take-Home Packages, Tourtières and Tarte au Sucre

Community News / East Vancouver

Farmhouse Saison ‘Bayard’ Returns at Strange Fellows

Community News / West Side

New Spring Features Available for Limited Time at Yuwa Japanese Cuisine