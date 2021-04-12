Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Chef Alex Sandoval on How the Pandemic Changed Everything

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Cooking under world renowned Chef Ignacio Mattos at his Estela restaurant in New York City, chef Alex Sandoval thought she had things locked down. Then then pandemic hit and everything changed. Two days later she was on a flight back to Vancouver, her life forever altered. As dour as that sounds, this conversation was fun and lively as Alex recounted her memories of that time with frankness and honesty.

