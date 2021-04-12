Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Announces New Take-Home Packages, Tourtières and Tarte au Sucre

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | We’re lending you a helping hand in the kitchen starting next week by offering take-home packages for two on Wednesdays and Thursdays that include an organic free-range rotisserie 1/2 BBQ chicken inspired by the beloved St-Hubert restaurants of Quebec along with coleslaw, fries, gravy and dinner rolls for $30. Enjoy at home or pick up and take to the park for a spring al-fresco feast!

As a thank you for your continued support, for the first 50 orders, we’ll be including a complimentary jar of our Épices à BBQ (BBQ Spice) from our STL Spice and Salt Line that we use to season our chicken so you can spice up your own dishes at home!

Available for Pick-Up Wednesdays and Thursdays Starting April 14 & 15. Order here.


Starting on Sunday, April 18, two of our crowd-favourite, signature St. Lawrence dishes — our traditional handmade Venison Tourtière and Tarte au Sucre (Sugar Pie) — will return to the take-out menu in nine-inch, family-size, ready-to-eat formats available for pick-up every week!

Each Tourtière and Tarte au Sucre serves 4-6 people and are available in limited quantities for $45 (Tourtière) and $29 (Tarte au Sucre).

Available for Pick-Up Every Sunday Starting April 18. Order here.

A sincere ‘merci beaucoup!’ from all of us at St. Lawrence for your continued love and support. We look forward to seeing you soon!

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence Announces New Take-Home Packages, Tourtières and Tarte au Sucre
St. Lawrence to Continue French Regional Dinner Series With Enhanced Takeout Program

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Tea and Two Slices

On White Spot Buckets of Poop and Finger-Wagging Our Way Through Dangerous Times

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds hockey taking a back seat and politicians totally blowing it.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

13 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // Fifteen Decadent Dishes and Platters to Take Home This Weekend

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Previous
Farmhouse Saison ‘Bayard’ Returns at Strange Fellows
Next
TRACK & FOOD // Chef Alex Sandoval on How the Pandemic Changed Everything

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment, Thank You Pizza Collaborate on New ‘Tangerine Tart’ Beer

Community News / East Vancouver

Farmhouse Saison ‘Bayard’ Returns at Strange Fellows

Community News / West Side

New Spring Features Available for Limited Time at Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

Community News

Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Michelle Kanis of Bar Corso