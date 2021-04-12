St. Lawrence Announces New Take-Home Packages, Tourtières and Tarte au Sucre

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | We’re lending you a helping hand in the kitchen starting next week by offering take-home packages for two on Wednesdays and Thursdays that include an organic free-range rotisserie 1/2 BBQ chicken inspired by the beloved St-Hubert restaurants of Quebec along with coleslaw, fries, gravy and dinner rolls for $30. Enjoy at home or pick up and take to the park for a spring al-fresco feast!

As a thank you for your continued support, for the first 50 orders, we’ll be including a complimentary jar of our Épices à BBQ (BBQ Spice) from our STL Spice and Salt Line that we use to season our chicken so you can spice up your own dishes at home!

Available for Pick-Up Wednesdays and Thursdays Starting April 14 & 15. Order here.



Starting on Sunday, April 18, two of our crowd-favourite, signature St. Lawrence dishes — our traditional handmade Venison Tourtière and Tarte au Sucre (Sugar Pie) — will return to the take-out menu in nine-inch, family-size, ready-to-eat formats available for pick-up every week!

Each Tourtière and Tarte au Sucre serves 4-6 people and are available in limited quantities for $45 (Tourtière) and $29 (Tarte au Sucre).

Available for Pick-Up Every Sunday Starting April 18. Order here.

A sincere ‘merci beaucoup!’ from all of us at St. Lawrence for your continued love and support. We look forward to seeing you soon!