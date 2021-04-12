New Spring Features Available for Limited Time at Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | In Japan, Hanami is the traditional custom of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers. Throughout April, we invite you to enjoy the transient colour, beauty and flavour of spring cherry blossoms on our heated patio or in the comfort of your own home with special Sakura-themed and seasonal dishes that include:

GRILLED SAWARA SAIKYO YAKI

Japanese Spanish mackerel marinated with sweet saikyo miso

~

GRILLED WHITE ASPARAGUS

French white asparagus grilled with shiso shio-koji miso, micro leaves

~

SAKURA ROLL CAKE

custard cream, strawberry, pistachio, caramel lace tuiles, mint

~

HIRA SUZUKI WITH OHITASHI SALAD

thinly sliced sea bass sashimi with ohitashi-style canola flower and asparagus with a hint of mustard, red cabbage, watercress, karashi dashi jelly

~

RANMAN — ‘CHERRY BLOSSOMS IN FULL BLOOM’

reverse sakura mochi wrapped with cherry blossom-coloured an

We are now open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to serve you, our valued guests, by offering patio and take-out service. Due to the recent BC public health announcement, our dining room will remain closed until at least April 20.

PATIO SERVICE

Weather permitting, we are pleased to offer seating on our heated patio. Reservations can be made on our website.

TAKE-OUT

We encourage you to place orders for any variety of menu items for curbside pickup service by calling us directly at 604-731-9378.

WINE & SAKE

We are offering 30% off bottles of wine and sake for all pickup orders — just ask us for our daily selection when placing your order!

Whether on our patio or via pickup, we look forward to seeing you soon and can’t wait to welcome you back into our dining room!