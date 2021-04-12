Community News / East Vancouver

Farmhouse Saison ‘Bayard’ Returns at Strange Fellows

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Hero of many a legend, Bayard the horse perpetually outwits any attempt to control him. Fearlessly blazing his own path, he symbolizes a free spirit not to be tamed. Wild by nature, this Saison is the happenstance of unique yeasts and can-conditioning and is just the thing for celebrating the things we cannot control.

STYLE Farmhouse Saison
COLOUR Pale golden
AROMA Peppery / Fruity
FLAVOUR Juicy
CHARACTER Dry / Spicy / Refreshing
A.B.V. 5.5%
PAIRS WITH Asian flavours / Middle Eastern / Earthy cheese / Charcuterie

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Farmhouse Saison ‘Bayard’ Returns at Strange Fellows
Strange Fellows Releases SORORITAS Hazy Pale Ale for International Women’s Day

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Cool Things We Want / Hastings Sunrise

We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi

This Dachi and Bella Wines collaboration is likely to be pretty popular, so if you're as enamoured as we are then you'd better act quickly!

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Patio City / Main Street

PATIO CITY // Slow Sipping and People Watching on Old Bird’s Main Street Perch

This 15 seat, partially sheltered and shaded patio sees six well-spaced tables enclosed along a busy block of Main Street.

View From Your Window / East Vancouver

The View From Your Window #251

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / Chinatown

BIG INTERVIEW // Local Artist, Nicholas Tay

Tay's new solo exhibit, Amateur Cartography, will be on view at the Massy Arts Gallery from April 17th to May 24th.

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Tea and Two Slices

On White Spot Buckets of Poop and Finger-Wagging Our Way Through Dangerous Times

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds hockey taking a back seat and politicians totally blowing it.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

13 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // Fifteen Decadent Dishes and Platters to Take Home This Weekend

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Previous
We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi
Next
St. Lawrence Announces New Take-Home Packages, Tourtières and Tarte au Sucre

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment, Thank You Pizza Collaborate on New ‘Tangerine Tart’ Beer

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Announces New Take-Home Packages, Tourtières and Tarte au Sucre

Community News / West Side

New Spring Features Available for Limited Time at Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

Community News

Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Michelle Kanis of Bar Corso