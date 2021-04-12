Farmhouse Saison ‘Bayard’ Returns at Strange Fellows

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Hero of many a legend, Bayard the horse perpetually outwits any attempt to control him. Fearlessly blazing his own path, he symbolizes a free spirit not to be tamed. Wild by nature, this Saison is the happenstance of unique yeasts and can-conditioning and is just the thing for celebrating the things we cannot control.

STYLE Farmhouse Saison

COLOUR Pale golden

AROMA Peppery / Fruity

FLAVOUR Juicy

CHARACTER Dry / Spicy / Refreshing

A.B.V. 5.5%

PAIRS WITH Asian flavours / Middle Eastern / Earthy cheese / Charcuterie

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.