Mesmerizing ‘Pizza Toast & Coffee’ Gives Meditative Glimpse Into Japan’s ‘Kissa’ Culture

I kind of fell in love with the fella in this short video by Craig Mod, which is beautifully and gently set to piano music backed by a steady drumbeat of rain. Give yourself a few minutes and indulge…

Pizza Toast & Coffee (2021) is a short documentary about kissaten — Showa-era (1926-1989) Japanese cafe — culture. Būgen is a small kissa in a suburb south of Tokyo. It was featured in the book Kissa by Kissa. Proprietor Yamane-san has survived four bouts of cancer and has run his cafe for close to forty-five years. He makes a mean pizza toast with a unique cutting style. Pizza toast is a staple of kissa culinary culture.

VIDEO // A Day in the Life of a Chef at New York’s Michelin-Starred Jeju Noodle Bar

Poking chopsticks through a hot layer of wagyu beef to get at some ramyun noodles is what we'd like to be doing right now...

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

On White Spot Buckets of Poop and Finger-Wagging Our Way Through Dangerous Times

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds hockey taking a back seat and politicians totally blowing it.

SPACED // Tiny ‘Nature Villa’ in the Woods

It lacks a kitchen but we'd happily cook over a fire nearby just so we could sleep in that bed and hang on that deck...

Field House Brewing Expands Front Yard Patio
Kitchen Table Restaurants Announces New Venetian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Concept

The 4,000 Year Evolution of Our Alphabet

Once upon time the letters in the alphabet didn't all look the same or even make the same sounds as they do today.

A Thorough Explanation For Why Most Human Beings Are Right-Handed

"No other placental mammal that we know of prefers one side of the body so consistently, not even our closest primate relatives."

Amazing Drone Footage Traces Lava Flow Around Iceland’s Suddenly Active Volcano

Drone pilot Björn Steinbekk almost boils his aircraft flying over the bubbling, red hot drama of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Street Artist Banksy Reveals New Work With the Assistance of Bob Ross

The middle of the night stencil piece depicts a prisoner descending a rope weighed down with a typewriter.