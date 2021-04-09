Mesmerizing ‘Pizza Toast & Coffee’ Gives Meditative Glimpse Into Japan’s ‘Kissa’ Culture

I kind of fell in love with the fella in this short video by Craig Mod, which is beautifully and gently set to piano music backed by a steady drumbeat of rain. Give yourself a few minutes and indulge…

Pizza Toast & Coffee (2021) is a short documentary about kissaten — Showa-era (1926-1989) Japanese cafe — culture. Būgen is a small kissa in a suburb south of Tokyo. It was featured in the book Kissa by Kissa. Proprietor Yamane-san has survived four bouts of cancer and has run his cafe for close to forty-five years. He makes a mean pizza toast with a unique cutting style. Pizza toast is a staple of kissa culinary culture.