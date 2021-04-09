Juke and The Chickadee Room Announce New ‘GOOD FRYDAYS’ April Features

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Chinatown hotspots Juke Fried Chicken and its sister cocktail bar The Chickadee Room are giving thirsty followers and hungry fans a new reason to look forward to Fridays throughout April with the launch of their new ‘GOOD FRYDAYS’ events!

Taking its cue from rapper Kanye West’s series of weekly free music drops that became known as ‘GOOD Fridays’ and featured various rappers from his GOOD Music label as well as other collaborators, Juke is putting its own signature spin on the concept by dropping delicious new menu items each Friday.

Juke’s GOOD FRYDAYS launched last week — on the ACTUAL Good Friday, no less! — with the debut of a trio of big, bold new wing flavours (saucy Buffalo-style hot ’n wet, dry-seasoned hot, and sweet & spicy topped with crispy chilis & peanuts). The series continues this April with the following delicious, GOOD-eatin’ features:



FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Juke Box Hero Canned Cocktail Launch

This Friday, April 9, in partnership with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Juke and The Chickadee Room will pop the top on an exclusive new canned cocktail called Juke Box Hero that blends Bombay Sapphire, elderflower, citrus and Malagasy Chocolate Bittered Sling bitters. The 7.5% ABV, 240-mL Juke Box Hero Canned Cocktails will be available in single cans for $6 or four-packs for $21.



FRIDAY, APRIL 16

‘Spicy Boyz’ Taste-Test Challenge

On Friday, April 16, Juke kicks off a ‘Spicy Boyz Taste-Test Challenge’ that will introduce a brand-new flavour of its addictive housemade spicy sauce that is more consistent and carries more heat and flavour with every juicy bite. Spice lovers can get it tossed on Juke’s two-, three-, five- and 10-piece boxes of crispy-fried, buttermilk-marinated, local free-range thighs and drums and taste the difference for themselves! The new Spicy Boyz sauce will also be available on the side for $1.25 and in 250-mL bottles for $6 each.

Stay tuned for news on the final two GOOD FRYDAY April drops at Juke and The Chickadee Room coming your way next week!