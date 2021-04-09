Community News / Chinatown

Juke and The Chickadee Room Announce New ‘GOOD FRYDAYS’ April Features

Portrait

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Chinatown hotspots Juke Fried Chicken and its sister cocktail bar The Chickadee Room are giving thirsty followers and hungry fans a new reason to look forward to Fridays throughout April with the launch of their new ‘GOOD FRYDAYS’ events!

Taking its cue from rapper Kanye West’s series of weekly free music drops that became known as ‘GOOD Fridays’ and featured various rappers from his GOOD Music label as well as other collaborators, Juke is putting its own signature spin on the concept by dropping delicious new menu items each Friday.

Juke’s GOOD FRYDAYS launched last week — on the ACTUAL Good Friday, no less! — with the debut of a trio of big, bold new wing flavours (saucy Buffalo-style hot ’n wet, dry-seasoned hot, and sweet & spicy topped with crispy chilis & peanuts). The series continues this April with the following delicious, GOOD-eatin’ features:


FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Juke Box Hero Canned Cocktail Launch
This Friday, April 9, in partnership with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Juke and The Chickadee Room will pop the top on an exclusive new canned cocktail called Juke Box Hero that blends Bombay Sapphire, elderflower, citrus and Malagasy Chocolate Bittered Sling bitters. The 7.5% ABV, 240-mL Juke Box Hero Canned Cocktails will be available in single cans for $6 or four-packs for $21.


FRIDAY, APRIL 16
‘Spicy Boyz’ Taste-Test Challenge
On Friday, April 16, Juke kicks off a ‘Spicy Boyz Taste-Test Challenge’ that will introduce a brand-new flavour of its addictive housemade spicy sauce that is more consistent and carries more heat and flavour with every juicy bite. Spice lovers can get it tossed on Juke’s two-, three-, five- and 10-piece boxes of crispy-fried, buttermilk-marinated, local free-range thighs and drums and taste the difference for themselves! The new Spicy Boyz sauce will also be available on the side for $1.25 and in 250-mL bottles for $6 each.

Stay tuned for news on the final two GOOD FRYDAY April drops at Juke and The Chickadee Room coming your way next week!

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
Juke and The Chickadee Room Announce New ‘GOOD FRYDAYS’ April Features
Celebrate International Waffle Day With Features at Juke Fried Chicken and Beetbox

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right Chinatown.

Heads Up / Chinatown

BIG INTERVIEW // Local Artist, Nicholas Tay

Tay's new solo exhibit, Amateur Cartography, will be on view at the Massy Arts Gallery from April 17th to May 24th.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape

When news broke of Kissa Tanto's coming, its success was seen as about as sure a thing as a thing could possibly be.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Sai Woo would launch in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated here from 1925 to 1959.

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

Popular

Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

Tea and Two Slices

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Tea and Two Slices

On White Spot Buckets of Poop and Finger-Wagging Our Way Through Dangerous Times

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds hockey taking a back seat and politicians totally blowing it.

Spaced

SPACED // Tiny ‘Nature Villa’ in the Woods

It lacks a kitchen but we'd happily cook over a fire nearby just so we could sleep in that bed and hang on that deck...

Previous
Kitchen Table Restaurants Announces New Venetian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Concept
Next
You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Top Rope Birria and DL Chicken to Heat Things Up at The American on April 13

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Martini’s Restaurant Details New Take-Out and Patio Features

Community News / Abbotsford

Field House Brewing Expands Front Yard Patio

Community News

Coho Coffee Creates Ready-Made Brunch Box for Mother’s Day