Field House Brewing Expands Front Yard Patio

The Goods from Field House Brewing

Abbotsford, BC | With new Covid restrictions announced March 29th, our crew teamed up the very next day and worked quickly to turn our parking lot into a new patio extension!

Featuring an outdoor covered patio, made by our friends at Box Parklet in Vancouver, and handcrafted picnic tables, this space has been the greatest addition to our existing beer lawn and heated patio.



The spot to be this season for good beers + good eats during these weird times, come check it out! No reservation needed. We’re open 12pm-10pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm-8pm on Sundays.

Be sure to check out our Instagram for updates @fieldhousebrewing