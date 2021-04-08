TAKE THIS OUT // Fifteen Decadent Dishes and Platters to Take Home This Weekend

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of the pandemic. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

We begin this edition with Le Tigre food truck…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Mochi. House made mochi, miso mayo, furikake. This new addition to the Le Tigre offerings is an umami-packed savoury take on mochi.

Available: 11:30am – 2pm – Tuesday, Broadway & Ash St.; Wednesday, Railway & Jackson St.; Thursday, Granville & 10th.; Friday, 33 Acres Brewery.

Where to order: Get the goods from the truck!

Next up is Jamie Smith, Coffee Director at Nemesis…

What is the dish that you think everyone should try?

Cauliflower Hash ($16). Roasted Cauliflower and fried potatoes, tossed in romesco. Served on a cauliflower purée with pickled peppers, Naty’s (Hazelmere Farm) greens, dukkah and a poached egg. The Cauli hash has certainly been a Gastown favourite since we introduced it at the start of our Dope Brunch program. It’s a flavour bomb that’s perfect for vegetarians, can easily be made vegan and for the meat-eaters, they can add a side of smoked Fraser Valley bacon.

Available: Gastown location only.

Nemesis 302 W Hastings St. MAP

Here’s Jamie Smith, Coffee Director at Nemesis, with another recommendation for the Polygon Gallery location

What is the dish that you think everyone should try?

Croque Monsieur. Grated gruyère cheese, black forest ham, béchamel, served between house milk bread ($13). Make it a madame (add an egg) +2. Hearty and straight-up delicious. It’s available across both our locations and has been super popular.

Where to get it: Polygon and Gastown locations.

Nemesis at Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

Moving on now to Railtown Cafe…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

The Ancient Grain: chopped mixed kale, grilled asparagus, marinated artichoke, grape tomato, red pepper, shallot, ancient grains, chili lime dressing, parmesan crumb.

Available: Launches April 7th, 2021 as part of a new lineup of spring salads.

Where to order it: At any Railtown cafe or for delivery via the Railtown Cafe app.

Railtown Cafe 397 Railway St. MAP

Next up is Roger Ma, Executive Chef at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Brant Lake Wagyu Beef Carpaccio ($23). Soy-lime vinaigrette, 7 herb emulsion, pickled shiitake, crispy shallot and garlic, seasoned rice paper. This is a refreshing spring dish that’s fragrant with herbs, bright with acidity and has a fun crunch from the crispy rice paper. It’s approachable enough for takeout but showcases the level of refinement diners expect from Boulevard.

Available: Tuesday to Sunday.

Where to order: Order for pickup by calling the restaurant at 604-642-2900 or on DoorDash for delivery.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar 845 Burrard St. MAP



Moving along to Torafuku…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Scallop & Mussel Rice. Seared Hokkaido scallop, marinated salt spring island mussel, soft poached egg, pickled cabbage. This all-new rice bowl is bursting with sweet Hokkaido scallops and local Salt Spring Island mussels. The generous portions of seafood rests on Torafuku’s much-loved kickass rice – cooked with sake, butter and dashi.

Available: Tuesday from 11:30am to 5:30pm; Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30am to 9:30pm

Where to order: Call 778-903-2006 or order from torafuku.ca for pickup. Delivery available via Uber Eats, DoorDash, Skip the Dishes.

Torafuku 958 Main St. MAP

Next up is Laurie Hamelin at The Ellis…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Whole wheat breaded fried chicken with hot sauce, provolone cheese, cabbage slaw, lettuce, red onions & mayo served on a fresh baked brioche bun and hand-cut kennebec fries. Our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is a definite crowd pleaser and our staff’s favourite meal. All the ingredients are super fresh, messy, and delicious.

Available: 3-9pm, Monday to Sunday

Where to order it: Orders can be made at www.theellis.ca or curbside.

The Ellis 2204 York Ave. MAP

We continue with Marc D. Wicks, Owner/Operator/Executive Chef of Whiskey Six BBQ…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

We recommend our H44 Platter (serves 4 ppl) or “The Circuit Breaker” which is the H44 Platter for 2 people.

Available: Tuesday to Saturday (Tuesday & Wednesday, 11:30am-7pm | Thursday to Saturday, 11:30 am to 8pm)

Where to order it: Order thru www.whiskeysixbbq.com, call the restaurant at 604-428-4050, or email marc@whiskeysixbbq.com.

Whiskey Six BBQ 826 Renfrew St. MAP

Next is Lavinnia, Assistant Manager at Eternal Abundance…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Quinoa Waffles. We grind our own organic quinoa and oats for the base of our vegan, gluten-friendly waffles. We also make our own vegan butter in house which is made from a handful of simple, clean ingredients. It melts so nicely over the warm, toasty waffles. This breakfast dish also comes with a house-made seasonal fruit compote, maple syrup and fresh fruit. It’s absolutely delightful served with a cup of coffee or fresh pressed juice.

Available: They are served every day from 9am-2pm.

Where to order it: Available for patio dining, takeaway and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats. You can also buy the waffles themselves frozen in our market for at home enjoyment.

Next, we head out to Deer Lake Park and Hart House Restaurant‘s Sonja Muller…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

AAA Beef Tenderloin – Oxtail & Potato Empanada, Confit Peppers, Cippolini, Red Wine Jus, Romesco. The flavours are bright and intense, and the tenderloin melts in your mouth like butter. A year into the pandemic we all crave something beautiful and delicious. And paired the First Press Napa Cab it is so satisfying!

Available: All day

Where to order it: Dine-in on the patio, for takeout (phone or Doordash) or delivery (Doordash and UberEats).

Hart House Restaurant 6664 Deer Lake Ave. MAP

Next is Chase MacLeod, Operations Manager and Sommelier at VV Tapas Lounge…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

VV Picnic Package: 6 choice charcuterie, beef tallow popcorn, Waldorf salad, bottle of wine (choice between Le Vieux Pin Petit Rouge or Blanc), and two wine glasses. This is also available vegetarian or vegan. VV House Made Pickles, Mustards and Jams – We are now selling our house made pickles (by popular demand), dijon mustard and jam. This come in a variety of sizes and can be added to any take out or delivery meals. They also make great gifts!

Available: It is available during our open hours, so anytime!

Where to order it: Customers can order via our new online pick up menu on our website. They can have it delivered through Tock or Doordash, or call the restaurant directly at 604-336-9244.

VV Tapas Lounge 957 East Hastings St. MAP

We continue with Dan Roberts, General Manager at Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar…

What is the dish that you think everyone should try?

Our most popular takeout item features crispy rockfish, shredded greens, tartar sauce, sandwiched between two buns.

Where to get it: Grab it for $6, or $8 with a can of pop or coffee exclusively from our take-out window. This is the perfect beach day lunch combination. However, you can also order several other dishes from Skip the Dishes and UberEats.

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar 1193 Denman St. MAP

Moving on to Nicola Kill, GM at Pizzeria Farina…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Finocchiona ($20) pizza. Tomato sauce, house made fennel sausage, provolone, sweet peppers, parmesan and fresh basil. It Pairs perfectly with our March wine feature, Lupi Reali-Montepulciano D’Abruzzo (layers of black fruit and spice mingling with mocha and earthy character with medium body, vibrant acidity and well integrated tannins.) This wine is very smooth and balanced with a soft, elegant finish (+$30).

Available: Every day

Where to order: Online, in person (for take out) or FromTo and Uber.

Pizzeria Farina 915 Main St. MAP

Next up is Cibo Trattoria‘s Executive Chef, Jessy Zuber…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Our pasta dishes. Cibo is the perfect place to order from, to sample authentic Italian cuisine prepared in a traditional manner using ethically sourced, seasonal and local ingredients.

Where to get it: Online via our website, Skip the Dishes, and Ubereats.

Cibo Trattoria 900 Seymour St. MAP



We finish this edition off with Paul Zhang, Co-Owner of Heritage Asian Eatery…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

The Heritage Family Feasts are the perfect meal for a household to enjoy together, while getting to sample a range of dishes, including Heritage’s chicken, BBQ pork and beloved dim sum options. The feasts come in two portion sizes: Family Feast for Two to Four ($69) or Family Feast for Four to Six ($139). Both feast options include Heritage Chicken, BBQ Pork, Truffle Siu Mai, Crystal Scallop and Pea Tip Dumplings, Eggplant, Gai Lan, Black Sesame Balls, Rice and Ginger Scallion Sauce. The larger size includes everything previously listed, but is also rounded out with Radish Cake with XO Sauce and two courses of Peking Duck.

Available: Everyday, must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Where to order: Order directly on the Heritage Asian Eatery website, for pick-up at the Broadway Heritage Asian Eatery location.