FROM THE COLLECTION // A Rare Family Heirloom and a Remarkable Career Achievement

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.
“Fired without any glazes and then hand-painted, this water tank manages to absorb no water, and represents my father’s aesthetics, and his proudest work.”
In this edition of From the Collection, Shuobi Wu, founder of Lineage Ceramics, shares a rare family heirloom that exemplifies his father’s career…
“My father was obsessed with the raw clay colour, and he experimented for years in the 2000s to make ceramics that can be non-absorbent and food-safe without any glazes. When he finally made it, the global financial crisis hit. It had cost him a fortune, and, eventually, his previous studio he owned for more than a decade. Most of the “glazeless” ceramics were lost or taken away, and this water tank is one of the only two pieces that were left. Fired without any glazes and then hand-painted, this water tank manages to absorb no water, and represents my father’s aesthetics, and his proudest work.”
