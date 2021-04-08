Community News

Coho Coffee Creates Ready-Made Brunch Box for Mother’s Day

Vancouver, BC | This Mother’s Day, celebrate mom with a delectable, ready-to-enjoy brunch box from Coho Collective’s Coho Coffee, while simultaneously supporting small-batched local makers. Available for pre-order online, Coho’s Mother’s Day Brunch Box for Two features both a seafood and plant-based option.

“Though we should be celebrating Mother’s Day every day, this is the second Mother’s Day of the pandemic, and we wanted to help people celebrate that special woman in their life with a thoughtful little brunch bundle you can easily deliver to your Mom or picnic with at the park or beach,” says Jennifer Chan, spokesperson and CMO of Coho Collective, which includes Coho Commissary and Coho Coffee. “Our brunch box includes both savoury bites and sweet treats. It can easily be enjoyed at home, at a park, or hand-delivered directly by our customers to their moms.”

Coho’s Mother’s Day Brunch Box for Two ($50) includes:

Salmon & herb cream cheese wraps OR Roasted veggie wraps (vegan)
Yogurt & Coho granola parfait OR Chia & Oat Parfait (vegan)
Freshly baked butter croissants from Steve’s Gourmet OR vegan croissants from Sweet n’ Sassy
Housemade Butterfly pea tea lemonade

“Wherever possible, our goal continues to be highlighting our local members and their creations, and we are thrilled to be highlighting two French pastry chefs in this brunch box,” adds Chan. “In addition, many of our Coho Commissary members are hard-working moms themselves, so this box is extra special to us.”

Pre-orders are available until May 6, 2021 for pick-up at Coho Coffee (1370 E Georgia Street) on Saturday, May 8, 2021 and Sunday, May 9th, 2021. Customers can visit www.coho.coffee or email hello@coho.coffee.

For more information about Coho Collective, please visit www.cohocommissary.com.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Founded in 2017, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
