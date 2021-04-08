Check Out Coffee Roastery Modus’ New Capsule Collection With Jakarta’s Ageless Galaxy

The Goods from Coffee Roastery Modus

Vancouver, BC | Modus coffee has partnered with Jakarta-based branding agency and label Ageless Galaxy for a capsule collection. The AGLXY x Modus Collection consists of a Black T-shirt, White Long sleeved Shirt, and the debut of an AGLXY Raglan Shirt. New to Ageless Galaxy’s silhouettes, the AGLXY x Modus Coffee Raglan uses soft and breathable heather grey fabric. Accessories like the large AGLXY x Modus canvas tote bag and a sticker pack featuring various graphics complement the collection

The graphics used in this collection is a reflection of both brands’ love for clean design, as Modus Coffee’s minimalistic concept goes hand in hand with Ageless Galaxy’s love for clean typographic designs to augment the shirts. Across the collection, a variation of Modus Coffee’s logos are used as well as the tagline ‘Never Settle for Complacency’. The black tee features a large custom-designed ‘Modus’ type across it’s back, while the white longsleeved shirt features graphics in Modus Coffee’s signature slate gray colors

The collection is available at the Ageless Galaxy Flagship Store in Jakarta, aglxy.com, Modus Coffee Vancouver, and moduscoffee.com. Photography by @homebodycreatives & @codeu.