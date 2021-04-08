Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment's Latest B33R Drop Is a Trip to the Beaches of Oaxaca

Vancouver, BC | Find your margarita glasses & rim salt, Mezcal Gose is back on draft and now in 6 packs! Now available in our tasting room and select stockists across BC. This beer will be around all summer long! Buy now here.

33B-EXP.005.MKII
MEZCAL GOSE
LIME, TART REFRESHING
5.0%

A bracingly sour, bright, gose style ale with Vancouver Island Salt, fresh lime zest and juice. Conditioned on Mezcal oak to suggest warm, Oaxacan beaches and salt-rimmed cocktail glasses with tiny umbrellas.

Flavours: Lime juice, vanilla, an easy sipping mezcal, and salted preserved lemon.
Aromas: Intense lime, oak aged smokey mezcal, soft, toasted malt and and warm days looking at the ocean.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
