About to Eat takes us behind the scenes at New York’s one Michelin-starred Jeju Noodle Bar in this delicious short film to give us a glimpse into a typical work day. Get ready to have an appetite…

“Go behind the scenes with Alvin as he spends a day with Chef Jane of Jeju Noodle Bar, the first michelin-starred noodle bar in America. From meticulously preparing fish to preparing endless bowls of noodles, being a chef might be harder than it seems.”