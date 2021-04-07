PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

Keefer Yard

SEATS: 72 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES

The Keefer Yard (the patio adjacent to The Keefer Bar) has a capacity for 60 fun-loving people. There is room for another 12 on the bar’s front patio. It has fireplaces and a heater, plus it’s fully covered with openings on two ends for airflow. You can make reservations here. Hours are 2pm-10pm, 7 days a week.

Keefer Yard 135 Keefer St. MAP

Ubuntu Canteen

SEATS: 18 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES

In addition to seating around some exterior planter boxes, Ubuntu Canteen has three picnic tables inside a heated tent with its side doors tied up for ventilation. Each table can accommodate six people. We take reservations for dinner service on our patio (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm – close). Day-time service is a first come first serve basis. Hours are Tuesday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm, and Friday through Sunday, 9am to 10pm. Closed on Mondays

Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP

Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

SEATS: 40 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

The patio at Papi’s is one of the most sun-soaked in Vancouver. Located across from English Bay beach, it’s an elegant and picturesque place to spend an afternoon or evening with good food and drink. Hour are 12pm to 9pm, daily, with brunch service running 11am to 2pm on weekends.

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar 1193 Denman St. MAP

Whiskey Six BBQ

SEATS: 8 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

This East Van BBQ spot sports four tables of two on the sidewalk just outside the front door. It’s partially covered with umbrellas and reservations are recommend. Hours are Tuesday & Wednesday, 11:30am to 7pm, and Thursday to Saturday from 11:30am to 8pm.

Whiskey Six BBQ 826 Renfrew St. MAP

Anh and Chi

SEATS: 28 – 62 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Anh & Chi had a great little leafy patio before Covid came along, but now it has more than doubled in size with the City’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program. The many shaded and heated tables can only be had on a walk-in basis. Hours are 11:30am until late.