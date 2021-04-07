Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Team Cooks

Portrait

The GOODS from Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, BC | Nimmo Bay is currently accepting applications for the Kitchen Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay, including one full-time Chef de Partie position, and one part-time Team Cook position.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our talented Executive Chef, Linnea Letourneau, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate culinary arts professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

The ideal candidate for the Chef de Partie position will have a minimum of 5 years of line-cook experience, preferably in a fine dining environment, with a strong background in creating remarkable dishes from scratch, with a focus in sustainability utilizing hyper local and foraged ingredients.

Our Team Cook will be guaranteed 10 days per month from May – end of October. The ideal candidate will showcase previous experience in buffet style cookery for a team of over 20 people, catering to a wide variety of diet preferences and allergies.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you. Please send your cover letter and resume to hr@nimmobay.com, with the subject line “Team Cook” or “Chef de Partie.”

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring qualified neighbours from the surrounding Indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local Indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly at 1-800-837-4354.

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort
Region: The Islands
Mount Waddington A, BC | 1-800-837-4354 | WEBSITE
Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Team Cooks
Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Cooks

There are 0 comments

Foreign Intelligence Briefs / New York

VIDEO // A Day in the Life of a Chef at New York’s Michelin-Starred Jeju Noodle Bar

Poking chopsticks through a hot layer of wagyu beef to get at some ramyun noodles is what we'd like to be doing right now...

The Islands

Cool Things We Want / The Islands

We Want a Bottle of Averill Creek Vineyard’s New Blackberry Vermouth

The beautifully bottled and terroir-full apéritif would be perfect for sipping over ice or poured over ice cream.

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse to Help Feed Local Children Again Through ‘Nourish Cowichan’

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms in Ucluelet Seeking Server / Supervisor

Popular

Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

Tea and Two Slices

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Spaced

SPACED // Tiny ‘Nature Villa’ in the Woods

It lacks a kitchen but we'd happily cook over a fire nearby just so we could sleep in that bed and hang on that deck...

Intelligence Briefs

On Waiting Out Another Crippling Wave and Feasting to Support Restaurants in Crisis

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds rules being broken and new ways to stretch grocery bucks.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks

Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team

Opportunity Knocks / West End

Upcoming ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Okanagan Valley’s Naramata Inn Seeks to Expand Team

Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto Seeking Experienced Candidates to Fill Two Integral Kitchen Positions