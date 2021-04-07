Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Team Cooks

The GOODS from Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, BC | Nimmo Bay is currently accepting applications for the Kitchen Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay, including one full-time Chef de Partie position, and one part-time Team Cook position.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our talented Executive Chef, Linnea Letourneau, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate culinary arts professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

The ideal candidate for the Chef de Partie position will have a minimum of 5 years of line-cook experience, preferably in a fine dining environment, with a strong background in creating remarkable dishes from scratch, with a focus in sustainability utilizing hyper local and foraged ingredients.

Our Team Cook will be guaranteed 10 days per month from May – end of October. The ideal candidate will showcase previous experience in buffet style cookery for a team of over 20 people, catering to a wide variety of diet preferences and allergies.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you. Please send your cover letter and resume to hr@nimmobay.com, with the subject line “Team Cook” or “Chef de Partie.”

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring qualified neighbours from the surrounding Indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local Indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly at 1-800-837-4354.