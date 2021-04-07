Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main Street Brewing Announces Final Two Beers in Vacation-Themed Series

Portrait

The Goods from Main Street Brewing

Vancouver, BC | In honour of National Beer Day today, Main St. Brewing is announcing that it will keep transporting local beer lovers on a virtual vacation abroad in the midst of the latest lockdown by releasing the final two beers in its popular vacation-themed series this April and May.

The signature getaway-themed series from the Mount Pleasant brew crew continues this Friday, April 9 with the release of its Hula Hula Shake (5.4%/12 IBU). The Berliner Weisse-styled, sherbet-y slammer combines fresh passionfruit, orange and guava purée with subtle hints of vanilla and is soured just enough to make drinkers purse their lips and shake their hips to tropical rhythms.

In mid-May, Main St. will release the final beer in the series — a Poolside hazy IPA (6% ABV/40 IBU) that offers an ideal way to wind down, chill out and take one last glimpse of a palm-tree paradise from the swim-up bar courtesy of a rich, smooth and juicy IPA that packs a mango- and tropical fruit-forward hoppy punch.

While the other three beers in the series — February’s Departure Lounge hibiscus grisette, March’s Ocean View black lime lager and May’s Poolside hazy IPA — are offered on a limited-time-only, while-supplies-last basis, Hula Hula Shake will showcase its staying power and remain a fixture on tap and in cans at Main St. and local stores throughout the summer.

Hula Hula Shake will be available on tap on the Main St. patio and in 473-ml cans and four-packs in the Main St. retail store (261 East Seventh Ave.) as well as in select BC Liquor stores and private stores such as Vancouver’s Toby’s Liquor Stores (2733 Commercial Dr.) and High Point Beer Wine Spirits (2769 E Hastings St.), North Vancouver’s The Gull Liquor Store (900-333 Brooksbank Ave.), Squamish’s Sea to Sky Liquor Store (40330 Tantalus Rd.) and on tap at Vancouver’s Maxine’s Café and Bar (1325 Burrard St.).

Please note that in accordance with the latest updated provincial health and safety protocols, the Main St. tasting room will remain closed until at least Monday, April 19, while the patio and retail store will remain open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. Pick-up and delivery is also available via Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats.

For more information on Main St. Brewing or to stay up to date on all the latest beer launches, go to mainstreetbeer.ca, become a fan of MainStreetBeer on Facebook or follow @mainstreetbeer on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MAIN ST. BREWING | Tucked into an historic heritage building that was formerly the heart of the Vancouver brewing scene in the 1800s, Main St. Brewing has been producing offbeat, outside-the-box and unconventional beers since it was first launched in 2014. Much like the area it calls home, Main St. Brewing embraces tradition while testing boundaries and offers a tasting room, patio and retail store that tap into the spirit of a neighbourhood where creativity, eclectic characters and pride of place collide and connect in new and exciting ways. On Main St., everyone is welcome and everyone is embraced. Bend an elbow, lend an ear and raise a glass.

Main Street Brewing
Neighbourhood: Main Street
261 East 7th Ave. | WEBSITE
Main Street Brewing Announces Final Two Beers in Vacation-Themed Series
Beer Brief, Vol. 47

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want to Deck Ourselves Out In the New ‘Antisocial Flower Shop’ Merch

The latest drop is a stylish nod to the emergence of springtime and owner Michelle Pezel's other venture, Valley Bud Flower Farms.

Restaurant Graveyard / Mt. Pleasant

Remembering East Broadway’s Peruvian-Inspired House of Good Times and Pisco Sours

It's been a year since the closure of Mt. Pleasant's Chicha restaurant, but its memory persists for good reason.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Kin Kao Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Though this Kin Kao will share plenty of DNA with the Commercial Drive location, the menu will be very different.

View From Your Window / Mt. Pleasant

The View From Your Window #248

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

Popular

Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

Tea and Two Slices

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Spaced

SPACED // Tiny ‘Nature Villa’ in the Woods

It lacks a kitchen but we'd happily cook over a fire nearby just so we could sleep in that bed and hang on that deck...

Intelligence Briefs

On Waiting Out Another Crippling Wave and Feasting to Support Restaurants in Crisis

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds rules being broken and new ways to stretch grocery bucks.

Previous
PATIO CITY // Five More Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown
Next
VIDEO // A Day in the Life of a Chef at New York’s Michelin-Starred Jeju Noodle Bar

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Expands At-Home ‘BLVD Provisions’ Line, Reveals Patio Expansion

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery Once Again Donating $1 to BCHF for Every Bottle Sold in BC

Community News / Kitsilano

New Cherry Blossom Dishes and Spring Features on the Menu at Yuwa Japanese

Community News

Legends Haul Launches New Mother’s Day Collection, Now Available for Pre-Order Online