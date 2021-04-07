Main Street Brewing Announces Final Two Beers in Vacation-Themed Series

The Goods from Main Street Brewing

Vancouver, BC | In honour of National Beer Day today, Main St. Brewing is announcing that it will keep transporting local beer lovers on a virtual vacation abroad in the midst of the latest lockdown by releasing the final two beers in its popular vacation-themed series this April and May.

The signature getaway-themed series from the Mount Pleasant brew crew continues this Friday, April 9 with the release of its Hula Hula Shake (5.4%/12 IBU). The Berliner Weisse-styled, sherbet-y slammer combines fresh passionfruit, orange and guava purée with subtle hints of vanilla and is soured just enough to make drinkers purse their lips and shake their hips to tropical rhythms.

In mid-May, Main St. will release the final beer in the series — a Poolside hazy IPA (6% ABV/40 IBU) that offers an ideal way to wind down, chill out and take one last glimpse of a palm-tree paradise from the swim-up bar courtesy of a rich, smooth and juicy IPA that packs a mango- and tropical fruit-forward hoppy punch.

While the other three beers in the series — February’s Departure Lounge hibiscus grisette, March’s Ocean View black lime lager and May’s Poolside hazy IPA — are offered on a limited-time-only, while-supplies-last basis, Hula Hula Shake will showcase its staying power and remain a fixture on tap and in cans at Main St. and local stores throughout the summer.

Hula Hula Shake will be available on tap on the Main St. patio and in 473-ml cans and four-packs in the Main St. retail store (261 East Seventh Ave.) as well as in select BC Liquor stores and private stores such as Vancouver’s Toby’s Liquor Stores (2733 Commercial Dr.) and High Point Beer Wine Spirits (2769 E Hastings St.), North Vancouver’s The Gull Liquor Store (900-333 Brooksbank Ave.), Squamish’s Sea to Sky Liquor Store (40330 Tantalus Rd.) and on tap at Vancouver’s Maxine’s Café and Bar (1325 Burrard St.).

Please note that in accordance with the latest updated provincial health and safety protocols, the Main St. tasting room will remain closed until at least Monday, April 19, while the patio and retail store will remain open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. Pick-up and delivery is also available via Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats.

ABOUT MAIN ST. BREWING | Tucked into an historic heritage building that was formerly the heart of the Vancouver brewing scene in the 1800s, Main St. Brewing has been producing offbeat, outside-the-box and unconventional beers since it was first launched in 2014. Much like the area it calls home, Main St. Brewing embraces tradition while testing boundaries and offers a tasting room, patio and retail store that tap into the spirit of a neighbourhood where creativity, eclectic characters and pride of place collide and connect in new and exciting ways. On Main St., everyone is welcome and everyone is embraced. Bend an elbow, lend an ear and raise a glass.