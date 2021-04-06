Back to: TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Pourhouse, Cadeaux, Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi and Ancora
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Pourhouse, Cadeaux, Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi and Ancora

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Pourhouse, Cadeaux, Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi and Ancora

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.


First up in this edition is Pourhouse

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

The Queen – brisket & chuck steak patty, onion ring, peppered bacon, aged cheddar, shredduce, tomato jam, mayo, black & white sesame seed bun (recommended cooked to medium).

Available: 7 days a week

Where to order: Order online at pourhouse.oftendining.com for pick up or Uber Eats for delivery.

Pourhouse 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Tipsy Cherry Bomb Croissant

Next up is Blair Hustins, FOH Manager at Cadeaux Bakery

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

The Tipsy Cherry Bomb Croissant. Vanilla custard with whiskey cherry compote and toasted meringue. We think everyone needs a little sweetness in their life and what better way then with our feature croissant.

Available: Wednesday to Saturday from 9am-4pm through the month of April.

Where to order: Call ahead to 604-608-8888 or email cadeauxbakery@gmail.com to pre-order.

Cadeaux Bakery 172 Powell St. MAP
Rigatoni Carbonara

Next, we head around the block to Di Beppe

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Carbonara – guanciale, egg yolk, pecorino, and black pepper on your choice of spaghetti or rigatoni.

Available: 7 days a week

Where to order: Order online at www.dibeppe.com.

Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St. MAP
Pappardelle Bolognese with a fried egg

Moving on now to Ask for Luigi

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Pappardelle Bolognese, with a fried egg (because it’s brunch). Spritzes also available!

Available: Brunch served 11am-3pm on Saturday & Sunday, Dinner served 7 days a week from 4pm-9pm

Where to order: Order online at askforluigi.com.

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP
Prawn Tempura Roll

We round up this edition with Sebastian Delgado, Executive Chef at Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio‘s False Creek location…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Prawn Tempura Roll: massago, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise ($14). Our Prawn Tempura roll is a favourite made with fresh ingredients and by our very own Sushi Chef, Yoshihiro Tabo. This Japan native brings some serious culinary chops (and matching knife skills) to Ancora’s kitchen. Yoshi’s dishes are marked by their beauty and immaculate execution. Lauded as one of the best cut-men and sushi chefs in Western Canada, Yoshi’s expert sushi and sashimi creations have earned him his own cult following.

Available: 7 Days a week, 11:30am-9:00pm

Where to order: Available for take-out and delivery via DoorDash.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

