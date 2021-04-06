New Cherry Blossom Dishes and Spring Features on the Menu at Yuwa Japanese

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | Longer days and the warmer weather of springtime has cherry blossoms popping up all over the city, including on the Yuwa Japanese Cuisine patio.

Throughout the month of April, enjoy three Sakura-themed menu features for outdoor dining or for takeout, including:

Grilled White Asparagus

French white asparagus grilled with shiso shio-koji miso, topped with micro leaves and cherry blossoms Sakura Roll Cake

Custard cream, strawberry, pistachio, caramel lace tuiles and mint Ranman 爛漫 (Cherry Flowers in Full Bloom)

Reversed Sakura mochi wrapped with cherry blossom color an (bean paste)



In addition to the cherry blossom menu features, the team has created two other seasonal specials for the month of April:

Kurodai Carpaccio with Ohitashi Spring Vegetable

Thinly sliced black sea bream with ohitashi style canola flower and asparagus with hints of mustard, red cabbage, watercress and karashi dashi jelly Grilled Sawara Saikyo Yaki

Japanese Spanish mackerel marinated with sweet saikyo miso. This dish is also an excellent source of Vitamin D, perfect for those rainy Vancouver spring days!

Yuwa’s intimate heated patio seats a total of 12 socially-distanced guests, overlooking West 16th Avenue and features cushioned chairs, lattice dividers, a large 11-foot umbrella and plenty of greenery. Takeout is available by calling the restaurant.