New Cherry Blossom Dishes and Spring Features on the Menu at Yuwa Japanese

Vancouver, BC | Longer days and the warmer weather of springtime has cherry blossoms popping up all over the city, including on the Yuwa Japanese Cuisine patio.

Throughout the month of April, enjoy three Sakura-themed menu features for outdoor dining or for takeout, including:

Grilled White Asparagus
French white asparagus grilled with shiso shio-koji miso, topped with micro leaves and cherry blossoms

Sakura Roll Cake
Custard cream, strawberry, pistachio, caramel lace tuiles and mint

Ranman 爛漫 (Cherry Flowers in Full Bloom)
Reversed Sakura mochi wrapped with cherry blossom color an (bean paste)


In addition to the cherry blossom menu features, the team has created two other seasonal specials for the month of April:

Kurodai Carpaccio with Ohitashi Spring Vegetable
Thinly sliced black sea bream with ohitashi style canola flower and asparagus with hints of mustard, red cabbage, watercress and karashi dashi jelly

Grilled Sawara Saikyo Yaki
Japanese Spanish mackerel marinated with sweet saikyo miso. This dish is also an excellent source of Vitamin D, perfect for those rainy Vancouver spring days!

Yuwa’s intimate heated patio seats a total of 12 socially-distanced guests, overlooking West 16th Avenue and features cushioned chairs, lattice dividers, a large 11-foot umbrella and plenty of greenery. Takeout is available by calling the restaurant.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Continues Service With Heated Patio, Curbside Pick-Up

