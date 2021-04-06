Legends Haul Launches New Mother’s Day Collection, Now Available for Pre-Order Online

The Goods from Legends Haul

Vancouver, BC | Legends Haul, Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service, is celebrating all moms with the launch of its new Mother’s Day Collection, available for pre-order now. From a Mother’s Day Brunch Kit, a Treats + Sweets Kit, to a special Afternoon Tea Kit and gift options, there is something for every special woman in people’s lives.

To honour moms, Legends Haul is also donating 10 percent of all sales from their Mother’s Day category to Cause We Care Foundation, a non-profit that provides aid to local single mothers and children to help them exit out of poverty.

“My mom is the coolest woman I know, and this year, we especially wanted to ensure moms know they are appreciated, treasured, and celebrated,” explains Jillian Sheridan, partner at Legends Haul, who is also a mom of two. “We’ve created a variety of different ways to say ‘thank you, mom’ and they all are filled with good, wholesome local ingredients, produce, and products. Of course, we also have our floral shop and wine shop. Blooms and bubbly. So many great options!”

Legends Haul’s curated Mother’s Day kits feature an array of local brands, restaurants, farmers, producers, and small businesses from British Columbia, with many owned or founded by moms. Boxes include three Mother’s Day Brunch Kits ($135) with meat, vegan, and vegetarian options, a Sweet and Salty Kit, an Unwind Kit, and a Tea Party Kit. Examples:

Mother’s Day Brunch Kit (bacon + eggs) for $135

Livia Sourdough Bread, Minor Figures Oat Milk, Mumgry Peanut Butter, Spades Bacon, Bohème Grove Maple Breakfast Sausage, Coligny Creek Organic Eggs, Birchwood Vanilla Yogurt, Loop Orange Juice, Cafe Medina Waffles, Cafe Medina Mixed Berry Compote, 1lb Legends Haul Coffee, Oranges

Mother’s Day Brunch Kit (vegan) for $135

Silver Hills Organic Everything Bagels, Save Da Sea Vegan Smoked Salmon, Spread Em’ Meadow Cheese, JUST Egg Omelette, The Acorn Gluten Free Vegan Oversized Waffle, The Acorn Wildflower Syrup, Big Mountain Foods Vegan Breakfast Bites, Strawberries, Legends Haul 1lb Coffee, Loop Green Smoothie Juice, Local Salad Greens, Nightingale Turmeric Dressing

Mother’s Day Treats + Sweets Kit ($40)

Smart Sweets, Beta 5 Chocolate Bar, Truffle Chips, The Lemon Square, Mid Day Squares – Fudge Yah, Laid Back Snacks – Hearty Tamari

Mother’s Day Unwind Kit ($85)

Sangre de Fruta Rose Bath Salts, Nectrous Botanicals Soap Bar, Kov Skincare Lotion, Skwalwen Botanicals – KW’AS – Cocomint lip balm, Beta 5 Chocolate Bar

Mother’s Day Tea Party Kit ($105)

Tealeaves Daily Ritual of Aroma Tea Sampler, Minor Figures Oat Milk, Blume Turmeric Latte Blend, Bel Cafe Scones, Lemon Square, Butter Baked Goods Morning Glory Muffins, Butter Baked Goods Cookbook

Our goal is to break the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children, and in doing so, uplift our communities,” says Andrea Thomas Hill of Cause We Care Foundation. “The pandemic has magnified the plight of these women even further, and we are extremely thankful for local businesses such as Legends Haul for donating to our cause.”

To further assist Cause We Care Foundation, customers can also purchase Blue Ruby’s special Cause We Care Foundation Necklace at Legends Haul, with 100 percent of sales going to the foundation.

“Being able to give back and support an organization that helps single moms and their kids in our community is very important to our company,” adds Sheridan.

Other Mother’s Day gift items available include a beautiful One Wednesday throw, fresh bouquets, Sangre de Fruta hand soap, Midnight Paloma bath salts, SḴWÁLWEN Botanicals Cleansing Clay, the Monika Hibbs Gather At Home cookbook, and more.

Legends Haul currently offers free delivery in regions across Metro Vancouver. Orders placed by 11:59 p.m. the day before (alcohol by 9 p.m.) are delivered the next day. Deliveries can also be scheduled.

To learn more about Legends Haul and to order, please visit www.legendshaul.com.

About Legends Haul | Legends Haul is Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service, committed to delivering ridiculously good, chef-curated, consciously-sourced food to people at home. Its ethos is simple, to make a positive impact on British Columbia’s local food ecosystem by championing families, farmers, small producers, entrepreneurs, and restaurants.

