Community News / Commercial Drive

DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Bring Back ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’ for Limited Time

Portrait

The GOODS from The Downlow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | The Pepino’s x DL pizza is making a comeback starting today. The Hot Chicken Pizza takes Pepino’s house made dough smothered in tomato sauce and brick mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and Grana Padano cheeses, with the crispy, caramelized edges characteristic of Detroit-style deep dish, and loads it up with spice-dusted, tender and juicy chicken thigh nuggets, bread ‘n butter pickles, and DL’s signature sauce.

Pepino’s x DL Hot Chicken Pizza $39

Pizza Night Combo: $80

– 1 Appetizer or salad
– 1 Pasta
– 1 DL Pizza
– 1 Dessert

Order at https://pepinos.ca.

About DL Chicken Shack | Launched in 2018 by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, DL Chicken Shack brings Southern charm and hospitality to Vancouver with its take on Nashville Hot Chicken – the popular crispy, fried chicken style known for its signature paste blend of “hot” spices. Guests can also find a variety of creative fried chicken sandos, fries on “the downlow”, and more on the current menu. Open seven days a week.

DownLow Chicken Shack
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
905 Commercial Dr. | 778-866-5662 | WEBSITE
DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Bring Back ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’ for Limited Time
The Scout Community, Mapped

About Pepino’s Spaghetti House | Situated in Vancouver’s Little Italy, Pepino’s is the Italian-American cousin to Osteria Savio Volpe, and older sibling to Caffè La Tana — a cozy and casual neighbourhood haunt serving up hearty dishes inspired by the home cooking of southern Italian immigrants. The 66-seat restaurant, formerly occupied for over 60 years by the iconic Nick’s Spaghetti House, adheres to the standards of traditional Italian hospitality: satisfying, simple and generous.

Pepino's Spaghetti House
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive | WEBSITE
DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Bring Back ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’ for Limited Time
PATIO CITY // Five Outdoor Spaces to Take Advantage of During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Vancouverites / Commercial Drive

INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour

As the flour was settling on a busy week of Valentine's Day prep, Thorson found a bit of time to talk with us about life and work.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Soul-Warming Bowl of ‘Fagioli’ on Commercial Drive

A star on the regular menu at Livia, this little bowl packs big punches of flavour and warmth on cold winter days.

5 Places
Take This Out / Commercial Drive

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from L’Abattoir, Ubuntu, Anh & Chi, Fanny Bay and Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five Outdoor Spaces to Take Advantage of During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For this long weekend edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Previous
Check Out the Menu for Big AL’s Take Away at Kitsilano’s AnnaLena (Starts Today)
Next
On Waiting Out Another Crippling Wave and Feasting to Support Restaurants in Crisis

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Expands At-Home ‘BLVD Provisions’ Line, Reveals Patio Expansion

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery Once Again Donating $1 to BCHF for Every Bottle Sold in BC

Community News / Kitsilano

New Cherry Blossom Dishes and Spring Features on the Menu at Yuwa Japanese

Community News

Legends Haul Launches New Mother’s Day Collection, Now Available for Pre-Order Online