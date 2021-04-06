DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Bring Back ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’ for Limited Time

The GOODS from The Downlow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | The Pepino’s x DL pizza is making a comeback starting today. The Hot Chicken Pizza takes Pepino’s house made dough smothered in tomato sauce and brick mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and Grana Padano cheeses, with the crispy, caramelized edges characteristic of Detroit-style deep dish, and loads it up with spice-dusted, tender and juicy chicken thigh nuggets, bread ‘n butter pickles, and DL’s signature sauce.

Pepino’s x DL Hot Chicken Pizza $39

Pizza Night Combo: $80

– 1 Appetizer or salad

– 1 Pasta

– 1 DL Pizza

– 1 Dessert

Order at https://pepinos.ca.

About DL Chicken Shack | Launched in 2018 by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, DL Chicken Shack brings Southern charm and hospitality to Vancouver with its take on Nashville Hot Chicken – the popular crispy, fried chicken style known for its signature paste blend of “hot” spices. Guests can also find a variety of creative fried chicken sandos, fries on “the downlow”, and more on the current menu. Open seven days a week.

About Pepino’s Spaghetti House | Situated in Vancouver’s Little Italy, Pepino’s is the Italian-American cousin to Osteria Savio Volpe, and older sibling to Caffè La Tana — a cozy and casual neighbourhood haunt serving up hearty dishes inspired by the home cooking of southern Italian immigrants. The 66-seat restaurant, formerly occupied for over 60 years by the iconic Nick’s Spaghetti House, adheres to the standards of traditional Italian hospitality: satisfying, simple and generous.