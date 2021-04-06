Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Portrait

Can you name this establishment? Scout readers are so attuned to our food and drink scene that one among them (often several) will always get it right, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from assuring you that the place in question sells food, there are no hints. Why? Because it’s supposed to be hard! Archive here.

As usual, please submit your guesses in the comments below. I’ll chime in when someone gets it right.

PS. We are still looking for someone to solve this one and this one.

There are 2 comments

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from L’Abattoir, Ubuntu, Anh & Chi, Fanny Bay and Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five Outdoor Spaces to Take Advantage of During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For this long weekend edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Previous
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Pourhouse, Cadeaux, Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi and Ancora
Next
Check Out the Menu for Big AL’s Take Away at Kitsilano’s AnnaLena (Starts Today)

Name That Restaurant

See more from Name That Restaurant
Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...