TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Trying to Make Sense of the Latest Shutdown Bummer

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Indoor dining has been shelved for three weeks. Probably longer. It sucks. This is going to hurt a lot of restaurants. In this episode, four industry folks – Ron Oliver of PMA, Max Borrowman of Breakthrough, Kevin Brownlee of Bacardi and James Iranzad of Gooseneck Hospitality – share their feelings. Sadly, co-host Mickey McLeod wasn’t able to join due to work commitments.