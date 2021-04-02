TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from L’Abattoir, Ubuntu, Anh & Chi, Fanny Bay and Sprezzatura

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of the pandemic. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

We begin this edition with Lee Cooper, Chef and Owner of L’Abattoir…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Our 3-course prix-fixe menu changes on a weekly basis so for the April 8-10 menu you shouldn’t miss our classic pan-fried veal sweetbreads on toast which have been on our dine-in dinner menu since we opened. The take-away menu each week is designed to bring you back to your last meal in our dining room so that you can enjoy a bit of L’Abattoir from home even while we aren’t able to host you in-person.

Available: Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 7:30pm (pre-order up to a week in advance or up to 4pm on the day of your order – limited quantities available each day)

Where to order: Online at https://www.labattoir.ca/take-away-menu.

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP

First up is Fraserhood’s Ubuntu Canteen to hear from Evening Sous Chef and “resident Tamal Master”, Alvaro Montes de Oca…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Tamales Dinner ($50). 4 Heirloom Corn Tamales (choice of pork or bean) served with mexi rice, charro bean stew, green salad & salsa verde.

Available: Friday to Sunday, 3-9pm

Where to order: 604-336-9097.

Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP

Next is Amelie Nguyen, of Main Street’s Anh and Chi Vietnamese restaurant…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Anh and Chi’s Vermicelli Bowls are perfect for Spring! Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò Tôm is Anh and Chi’s Signature Vermicelli Bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken, pork or beef, whole prawn, crispy spring rolls, pickled carrots and daikon, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cabbage, Vietnamese herbs and your little stash of Mẹ’s Chilli Fish Sauce. Or go vegan with Anh and Chi’s Om Bowl packed with grilled organic tofu, Shiitake mushroom, okra, crispy veggie spring rolls, pickled carrots and daikon, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cabbage, Vietnamese herbs and the drinkable Mẹ’s Sweet Soy Sauce.

Available: Daily, 11am until late

Where to order: Call 604-878-8883 to order or visit anhandchi.com for the full menu. We highly encourage pick-up.

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Moving on to Malindi Taylor, Restaurant & Wholesale Coordinator at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

We just launched our Picnic Pack for 2 that includes our shucker’s dozen kit, tuna tartare, marinated octopus, cured salmon, geoduck sashimi with sesame soba noodles, prawn cocktail, tortilla chips and crackers! All our packs have the option to add a bottle of wine or order it as is. *As per normal we do not shuck oysters to go for health and safety reasons.

Available: 7 days a week (*They also now provide delivery in Vancouver, Richmond, and the North Shore)

Where to order: Place your order online here.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St. MAP

We round up with Alex Coxon, Head Chef at Sprezzatura…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Beer Braised Wagyu. Hoyne Brewing ‘Dark Matter’ braised wagyu, this dish takes 3 days from start until it hits your table.

Available: Everyday

Where to order: Directly through our website, Sprezzatura.ca or via FromTo.