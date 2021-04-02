Savio Volpe’s Porchetta Dinner and Special ‘Fox Wine Box’ Available For Limited Time

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Cooking porchetta is a laborious process and a ceremonial affair worthy of a special holiday feast – with its golden, crispy skin, aromatic spices, and mouth-watering, rich and tender meat, it’s a true celebration of flavours and textures.

This Easter long weekend, leave the labour to us and luxuriate over a five course Porchetta Dinner for Pasqua: an antipasto, insalata, fresh pasta primo and secondo of your choice (including the porchetta, while quantities last) with a contorno and, finally, a house made dolce to complete the feast.

The Porchetta Dinner for Two or Four ($55/person) is now available for pre-order on Tock, in limited quantities, for pick up from April 2nd-5th. Order Savio take-out.

And from the Savio cellar, the brand new, limited edition Fox Wine Pack: a rotating weekly wine bundle for $125 – one bottle of white, two reds, and a sparkling, including tasting notes – curated by Savio GM and sommelier, Lisa Cook.

Packed in a convenient carrier for impromptu picnics, home provision collection, or as a generous gift to leave on a loved one’s doorstep this holiday weekend…after all, who among us couldn’t use a little extra convivialità these days?! Order on Tock, by phone or in person at the osteria!

Buon Pasqua e buon appetito from all of us at Savio Volpe!