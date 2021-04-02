Community News / Fraserhood

Savio Volpe’s Porchetta Dinner and Special ‘Fox Wine Box’ Available For Limited Time

Portrait

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Cooking porchetta is a laborious process and a ceremonial affair worthy of a special holiday feast – with its golden, crispy skin, aromatic spices, and mouth-watering, rich and tender meat, it’s a true celebration of flavours and textures.

This Easter long weekend, leave the labour to us and luxuriate over a five course Porchetta Dinner for Pasqua: an antipasto, insalata, fresh pasta primo and secondo of your choice (including the porchetta, while quantities last) with a contorno and, finally, a house made dolce to complete the feast.

The Porchetta Dinner for Two or Four ($55/person) is now available for pre-order on Tock, in limited quantities, for pick up from April 2nd-5th. Order Savio take-out.

And from the Savio cellar, the brand new, limited edition Fox Wine Pack: a rotating weekly wine bundle for $125 – one bottle of white, two reds, and a sparkling, including tasting notes – curated by Savio GM and sommelier, Lisa Cook.

Packed in a convenient carrier for impromptu picnics, home provision collection, or as a generous gift to leave on a loved one’s doorstep this holiday weekend…after all, who among us couldn’t use a little extra convivialità these days?! Order on Tock, by phone or in person at the osteria!

Buon Pasqua e buon appetito from all of us at Savio Volpe!

Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway | 604-428-0072 | WEBSITE
Savio Volpe’s Porchetta Dinner and Special ‘Fox Wine Box’ Available For Limited Time
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Restaurant Graveyard / Fraserhood

Remembering a Charming Fraserhood Restaurant That Was Doomed From the Start

It is a cruel facet of the human experience that sometimes young, well-loved restaurants close before their time...

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside the Fraserhood’s Imminent Say Mercy!

The highly anticipated 60-seat Italian-meets-American BBQ restaurant concept will open to the public on January 18.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Perfect Orbs of Meaty, Saucy Goodness at Savio Volpe

Made using the holy trinity of beef, pork and veal studded with pine nuts and currants, the impactful orbs are soaked in neckbone gravy.

Popular

Community News / Kitsilano

John Bishop: ‘If I Ever Close, It Will Be on My Terms, Not Because of Covid’

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

Intelligence Briefs

On the Future of Food Delivery and the Uncertain Fate of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds bad cola collaborations and culinary libraries in the works.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Kin Kao, Old Bird, Yasma, El Santo and Dosanko

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Previous
TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Trying to Make Sense of the Latest Shutdown Bummer
Next
We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

La Tana Readies Easter ‘Fox Boxes’ as Pepino’s Lines Up Decadent Daily Specials

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Opens Downtown Patio Early, Expands Menu and Delivery Options

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Continues Service With Heated Patio, Curbside Pick-Up

Community News / False Creek

Ancora Celebrates Sakura Season With New Floral-Inspired Menus and Cocktails