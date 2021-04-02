La Tana Readies Easter ‘Fox Boxes’ as Pepino’s Lines Up Decadent Daily Specials

Vancouver, BC | With the temporary closure of our dining room, we’ve extended our daily dine-in specials to take out with a different feature available for pick up and on our patio (weather permitting) every day of the week!

Monday

Meatball Monday! Spaghetti & Meatballs for

$19 Tuesday

Take out Tuesday! 15% off all Pepino’s-To-Go Wednesday

Wine Wednesday! 50% off all bottles of wine Thursday

Pizza Night! The Big Nick & the Big Pauly for

$20 Friday & Saturday

Fresh Lobster Spaghetti for

$42 Sunday

Family night! A four course dinner for two or four for

$35/person

AND stay tuned for big plans to revive a super special collab with a local East Van legend…details coming soon!

Order Pepino’s take-out.



While the branzino and lamb are now sold out, we have a limited number of La Tana Easter Fox Boxes with our holiday ham still available for pick up or delivery April 2nd-5th!

The Easter Fox Box comes with ready-to-roast contorni of lemon braised fingerling potatoes with grass fed butter and oregano and cauliflower with fennel seeds and orange zest; a Zaklan farms insalata of organic greens with Pepino’s Italian dressing, pumpkin seeds and grated pecorino; and ham glazed with honey and fresh elderflower, ready to heat and serve. To finish, a DIY cannoli kit: four freshly baked shells ready to be filled with a prepared piping bag of savoury ricotta sweetened with honey, orange zest, pistachio and dark chocolate – minimal-assembly-required Italian dishes and Easter fun for the whole famiglia!

Order La Tana Fox Box.

Buon Pasqua e buon appetito from all of us at Pepino’s & La Tana!