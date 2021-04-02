Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Opens Downtown Patio Early, Expands Menu and Delivery Options

Portrait

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Patio season is here! As indoor dining has been suspended in BC until April 19th, we have pivoted and opened our patio dining early this year. We have three 6 top tables and two 2 top tables available (weather permitting) daily from 12pm-6pm. And we are running our famous $1.50 happy hour oysters all day long on the patio! Tables are all first come first serve for guests, but you can join our daily waitlist on OpenTable.

Our kitchen menu is also available for to-go pick up daily from 12pm-6pm by calling 778-379-9510! See patio and take-out menu. *Please note that we do not shuck oysters to go.

And don’t forget about our Shellfish Market! We are open from 10am-6pm daily, and have included a NEW ITEM just in time for the Easter long weekend! Our 2 person Picnic Pack includes marinated octopus, tuna tartare, cured spring salmon, geoduck sashimi with sesame soba noodles, prawn cocktail, and a shucker’s dozen kit with the option to add a bottle of wine for all under $75!

We’ve also expanded our delivery options from just Vancouver & Richmond to also now include the North Shore! All delivery orders must be placed online, but pick up orders can be placed over the phone as well!

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
