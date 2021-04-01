Patio City / Main Street

PATIO CITY // Slow Sipping and People Watching on Old Bird's Main Street Perch

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

SEATS: 15 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

The patio at Old Bird is great for people-watching, slow-sipping, and sharing dumplings and brisket lo mein. It sees six well-spaced tables enclosed along a busy block of Main Street. Like many outdoor dining options during Covid, it came to be through the City of Vancouver’s laudable Temporary Expedited Patio Program. Half the tables are for 2 people and the other half fit 3 apiece. They are partially sheltered and shaded by an awning and a trio of broad umbrellas. Old Bird is open from 4pm through 9pm, Wednesday to Sunday with no reservations.

Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
