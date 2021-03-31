Upcoming ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Opportunity Knocks / West End

Vancouver, BC | Giovane Bacaro is opening soon and we are hiring for multiple positions in every aspect of food and service.

Part of the award winning Kitchen Table group, a local independent and community driven organization and the team behind Ask for Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina A Legna and Di Beppe; this is an opportunity to join an expanding restaurant group with plenty of room for growth, development and advancement. Our latest concept takes its inspiration from the wine bars of Venice, so experience with Italian food and wine would be beneficial.

You have:
– A minimum 2 years of previous experience in a casual fine dining environment
– Knowledge of Italian cuisine is an asset for all positions
– Floor Managers possess strong leadership, motivational and organizational skills
– Servers possess strong wine knowledge, particularly Italian (WSET level 3 an asset)
– Bartenders possess knowledge of Italian Aperitivo culture
– Hosts have previous experience with Tock
– Cooks have knowledge of Italian cuisine, are driven and have a desire to learn
– Ability to work a variety of shifts including evenings and weekends
– Strong multi-tasking skills and thrive in a dynamic environment while staying focused
– A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff
– A team-oriented mentality

What we offer:
– Competitive wages and benefits packages
– A positive work environment with supportive upper management
– Company-wide discounts on food (both when working or as a guest)
– Opportunities for growth and advancement

If you are passionate about creating unique experiences for people either through food or service, please send your resumes to cheyenne@giovanecafe.com and let us know what position you are interested in applying for.

While we appreciate all applicants, only those qualified will be given the opportunity to interview. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!

Giovane
Neighbourhood: West End
1049 West Cordova St. | 604-687-9887 | WEBSITE
