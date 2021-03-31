TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Kin Kao, Old Bird, Yasma, El Santo and Dosanko

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

We kick of this edition with Terrence Feng, owner of Kin Kao…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Larb (Pork or Tofu). Well known in Thai food culture as “The Salad” of choice, it simply (and literally) translates to “meat salad”. While we offer a great meat-less alternative with tofu, the best way to experience this dish is to have it with ground pork. The mint leaves tie in all the brilliantly balanced flavours, giving your taste buds a mouth watering punch that quickly gets you addicted and makes you crave more.

Available: 7 days a week, 5-9pm

Where to order: call 604-558-1125 for takeout, order via kinkao.ca or find us on UberEats and Doordash.



Kin Kao 903 Commercial Drive MAP

Next up is Sophia Lin, owner of Main Street’s Old Bird restaurant…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Salted Egg Yolk Fried Chicken. Old Bird’s salted egg yolk chicken is an umami bomb. It’s salty, sweet and juicy, perfect to pair with a bottle of Tsingtao.

Available: Wednesday to Sunday, 4-9pm

Where to order: Oldbird.ca (pick up), Fromto, Ubereats and Doordash.

Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP

Moving on now to Sami Mousattat, General Manager of Yasma…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Babba Ganouch. The Babba Ganouch mezzez is a smoky and wholesome dip bursting with flavour handmade with smoked eggplant, diced vegetables, herbs, pomegranate molasses, and walnuts and comes with a generous side of pita. It’s also vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Or order the Babba Ganouch as part of our Mixed Grill Feast that serves 4-5 people and includes 8 skewers, 2 dips, spiced potatoes, yogurt salad, and bread.

Available: Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm – 10pm

Where to order: https://www.yasma.ca/orderonline

Yasma Pop up out of Dark Table: 2611 West 4th Ave. MAP

Heading to New West now, to pay a visit to El Santo, and visiting chef from Mexico, Marcela Ramirez…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Tamal. Choose from 3 kinds: refried pinto beans and Oaxaca cheese, adobo marinated chicken, or slow cooked pork. Made from a place of gratitude and love, the artisanal tamales are made with my molé based on my grandmother’s recipe. Gluten-free and nut-free, these tamales can be enjoyed right away or stored in the fridge or freezer for another day.

Available: Wednesday & Thursday: 4-8pm, Friday – Sunday: 12-8pm

Where to order: orders@elsanto.ca, 604-727-8176, Tock, DoorDash and Skip the Dishes.

El Santo 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC MAP

Rounding up this edition with Akiyo of Dosanko…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Ebi Chilli Burger. Wild pink shrimp, local ling cod mousse, special chilli sauce, koji-mayo, lettuce, house made milk bun.

Available: Tuesday to Saturday, 1130am – 7:30pm. (Closed Tuesday, April 6th for maintenance.)

Where to order: Take out by phone or online and delivery from Ubereats