Back to: TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Kin Kao, Old Bird, Yasma, El Santo and Dosanko
List Map

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Kin Kao, Old Bird, Yasma, El Santo and Dosanko

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.
Article
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Kin Kao, Old Bird, Yasma, El Santo and Dosanko

Portrait

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

Larb with pork

We kick of this edition with Terrence Feng, owner of Kin Kao

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Larb (Pork or Tofu). Well known in Thai food culture as “The Salad” of choice, it simply (and literally) translates to “meat salad”. While we offer a great meat-less alternative with tofu, the best way to experience this dish is to have it with ground pork. The mint leaves tie in all the brilliantly balanced flavours, giving your taste buds a mouth watering punch that quickly gets you addicted and makes you crave more.

Available: 7 days a week, 5-9pm

Where to order: call 604-558-1125 for takeout, order via kinkao.ca or find us on UberEats and Doordash.

Kin Kao 903 Commercial Drive MAP

Salted Egg Yolk Fried Chicken

Next up is Sophia Lin, owner of Main Street’s Old Bird restaurant…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Salted Egg Yolk Fried Chicken. Old Bird’s salted egg yolk chicken is an umami bomb. It’s salty, sweet and juicy, perfect to pair with a bottle of Tsingtao.

Available: Wednesday to Sunday, 4-9pm

Where to order: Oldbird.ca (pick up), Fromto, Ubereats and Doordash.

Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP
Babba Ganouch mezzez

Moving on now to Sami Mousattat, General Manager of Yasma

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Babba Ganouch. The Babba Ganouch mezzez is a smoky and wholesome dip bursting with flavour handmade with smoked eggplant, diced vegetables, herbs, pomegranate molasses, and walnuts and comes with a generous side of pita. It’s also vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Or order the Babba Ganouch as part of our Mixed Grill Feast that serves 4-5 people and includes 8 skewers, 2 dips, spiced potatoes, yogurt salad, and bread.

Available: Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm – 10pm

Where to order: https://www.yasma.ca/orderonline

Yasma Pop up out of Dark Table: 2611 West 4th Ave. MAP
Tamal

Heading to New West now, to pay a visit to El Santo, and visiting chef from Mexico, Marcela Ramirez…

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Tamal. Choose from 3 kinds: refried pinto beans and Oaxaca cheese, adobo marinated chicken, or slow cooked pork. Made from a place of gratitude and love, the artisanal tamales are made with my molé based on my grandmother’s recipe. Gluten-free and nut-free, these tamales can be enjoyed right away or stored in the fridge or freezer for another day.

Available: Wednesday & Thursday: 4-8pm, Friday – Sunday: 12-8pm

Where to order: orders@elsanto.ca, 604-727-8176, Tock, DoorDash and Skip the Dishes.

El Santo  680 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC MAP
Ebi Chilli Burger

Rounding up this edition with Akiyo of Dosanko

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Ebi Chilli Burger. Wild pink shrimp, local ling cod mousse, special chilli sauce, koji-mayo, lettuce, house made milk bun.

Available: Tuesday to Saturday, 1130am – 7:30pm. (Closed Tuesday, April 6th for maintenance.)

Where to order: Take out by phone or online and delivery from Ubereats

Dosanko 566 Powell St. MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Community News / Kitsilano

John Bishop: ‘If I Ever Close, It Will Be on My Terms, Not Because of Covid’

Intelligence Briefs

On the Future of Food Delivery and the Uncertain Fate of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds bad cola collaborations and culinary libraries in the works.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers.

Previous
Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant
Next
Mission Hill Family Estate to Host Winemaker & Chef Virtual Tasting on April 23rd

Take This Out

See more from Take This Out
5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Vij’s, Annalena, Their There, Hundy and Red Wagon

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Kin Kao, Aleph, Mogu, Modus and Popina

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Nightingale, Ask for Luigi, Eternal Abundance, Acorn and Chambar

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Burdock & Co., Ugly Dumpling, The Garden, Martini’s and VV

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.