Mission Hill Family Estate to Host Winemaker & Chef Virtual Tasting on April 23rd

West Kelowna, BC | On Friday, April 23, Mission Hill Family Estate will host a special edition of one of its popular themed virtual events. This Winemaker & Chef virtual tasting brings Mission Hill’s Head Winemaker, Corrie Krehbiel, and Executive Chef, Patrick Gayler on-screen to host a Friday night filled with wine tasting and expert charcuterie board building tips.

The virtual tasting allows wine lovers right across Canada to share in an Okanagan wine and food experience.

The experience includes three bottles of Mission Hill wine (2018 Terroir Collection Viognier, 2018 Prospectus Pinot Noir, 2019 Reserve Meritage), courier-delivered to your door, complete with a corkscrew. Prep tips, tasting notes, and a suggested charcuterie shopping list, in case you want to follow along with the chef’s demo, are also included.

“Wherever you are, this is an excellent way to explore all three tiers of Mission Hill winemaking, including the Prospectus Pinot Noir, a wine unlike any other in the Okanagan Valley,” notes Krehbiel.

For his part in the event, Mission Hill winery and Terrace restaurant, Executive Chef Gayler, has assembled “pro tips and personal favourites” to take one of the year’s hottest food trends, charcuterie boards, and make them your own, with ease.

The virtual “happy hour” experience runs for 90-minutes and will include an opportunity for Q&A with both Krehbiel and Chef Gayler, via online chat.

Winemaker & Chef Virtual Tasting
Friday, April 23 at 5pm PST
$139 per guest (includes three-bottles of wine, corkscrew, and complimentary shipping across Canada)
Reserve a spot: missionhillwinery.com/events-calendar
Note: Spots are limited and the wine collection must be purchased by April 6 to allow time for delivery.

About Mission Hill Family Estate | Mission Hill Family Estate, located in the heart of British Columbia’s pristine Okanagan Valley, offers visitors an exceptional experience in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty and extraordinary architecture. Established in 1981 by proprietor Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., the family-owned winery organically farms 100% of its own grapes in its vineyard estates that showcase the unique microsites and diversity of the Okanagan Valley. The resulting portfolio of internationally acclaimed fine wines celebrates the unique character of one of the world’s most exciting emerging wine regions.

Mission Hill Family Estate
Region: The Okanagan
1730 Mission Hill Road, West Kelowna | 250-768-7611 | WEBSITE
