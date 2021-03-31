Gooseneck Hospitality Group Seeks Senior Manager to Join Growing Team

The Goods from Gooseneck Hospitality

Vancouver, BC | Gooseneck Hospitality is looking for a Senior Manager to join our team!

The Gooseneck Hospitality team (the group behind Bufala Edgemont, Bufala Kerrisdale, Bells & Whistles Fraser, Bells & Whistles Dunbar and Lucky Taco) is growing and we need some awesome people to join our fun group of restaurants ahead of a busy summer season. We’re looking for people who are well spoken, energetic, comfortable with working in a high-volume establishment and have a strong work ethic.

Do you lead by example, are responsible, personable, and organized. Do you thrive in fast-paced environments, love the challenge of solving problems, and excel at multitasking with a smile on your face? Do you have a passion for good food, good beer, wine, cocktails, and good times? Do you have a knack for remembering names and faces and an uncanny ability to build rapport with regular guests and clientele? Do you hold yourself to a high standard of professionalism and attention to detail? If the answer to these questions is yes, we’re hoping you can join our team!

We offer competitive industry wages, full medical benefits, and discounts at all of our restaurants. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an expanding company throughout the greater Vancouver area.

Please send over your resume and a bit about yourself, to ogi@gooseneck.ca! We kindly request you include two references, whose confidentiality will be upheld upon request.