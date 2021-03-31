BCHF Announces ‘Support, Ship and Sip’ Campaign With Township 7 Vineyards

The Goods from the British Columbia Hospitality Foundation

Penticton, BC | Township 7 Vineyards & Winery is proud to deepen their relationship with the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) this spring with the 2nd Annual Support, Ship & Sip campaign. The charity campaign raises funds for both hospitality workers in financial distress and for the new British Columbia Wine Industry Scholarship & Education (BC WISE) fund. The scholarship is designated for students in winemaking, viticulture and wine business administration. It was launched January 15, 2021, with the inaugural awards to be presented in May.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has been going for over a year now and workers in the hospitality industry have faced tremendous economic challenges with all of the closures and restrictions placed on their businesses. Given Monday’s three-week closure announcement by the BC government, we hope charity efforts like ours and others in the wine community will help lighten their financial burdens, at least in some small way,” said Mike Raffan, Township 7 Vineyards & Winery General Manager. “When we approached the BCHF last summer with the idea for a new wine industry scholarship, we were thrilled with their wholehearted encouragement. They have been fantastic in launching BC WISE earlier this year and in working with us and others in the industry to promote it to prospective students. There is a significant human resources shortage of skilled workers in our industry, particularly in the Okanagan Valley. We believe that BC WISE will help foster the next generation of wine industry talent and hope it encourages people to pursue their career here in B.C. We hope our $10 donation for each online order with Support, Ship & Sip will be as successful this April as it was a year ago.”

The BCHF’s Executive Director, Dana Harris, says, “Our charity is honoured that Township 7 has partnered with the BCHF to support the important work that we do to help individuals in the hospitality and tourism business that are struggling financially because of a health condition. The bonus of our promotion is this new BC WISE scholarship will also help bring qualified individuals into the winery workforce in BC.”

To that end, Township 7 is building on last year’s successful campaign that saw the winery contribute $5,000 to the BCHF to assist hospitality workers in distress, and are relaunching their Support, Ship & Sip charity campaign. This April for every online order, Township 7 will donate $10 towards the BCHF with the goal of reaching $5,000.

(Complimentary shipping available across most of Canada with a minimum 4 bottle order, use code SUPPORT10 at township7.com).

About Township 7 Vineyards & Winery | We have a singular focus. It’s only about quality wine! We believe premium winemaking starts in the vineyard. We carefully select specific sites throughout B.C. for their unique characteristics. Our fine wines reflect the special terroir of each vineyard and this is expressed in the bold flavours of the wine. Handcrafted to cellar, we hope you enjoy our robust reds and aromatic whites with loved ones.

About the British Columbia Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.