Take Positively Delicious Action With Tina Lau’s ‘Dumplings for Asian Hope’ Workshop

In response to the recent spike in anti-Asian violence and hate, local baker/cook/Flourist Operations Manager, Tina Lau, is inviting you to channel your feelings into positive (and delicious) action, via a ‘Jiaozi’ (Chinese dumpling) workshop.

Tickets for the live event (April 8th) have already sold out. However, you can still hook yourself up with a recorded version of the dumpling making class, available by donation, via the online event page here, until Friday, April 9th.

Lau explains a bit about her inspiration:

“Making food together is a cornerstone of Chinese culture. My mom and her friends, the ‘aunties’, would get together to share the work of large food projects like dumpling-making, and to socialize. It would be a full day’s event with many hands rolling dough, filling and wrapping dumplings.”

What you’ll get: a copy of the instructions and recipes, and a link to the hour-long private video tutorial for you to follow along with (donors will receive both within 3-5 days after the live event). There is no minimum donation required.

All proceeds from the dumpling workshop videos will be divided between two Vancouver based organizations: the Yarrow Intergenerational Society for Justice, which helps vulnerable groups in the DTES/Chinatown neighbourhoods, including immigrant seniors; and SWAN (Supporting Women’s Alternatives Network) Vancouver, a registered charitable organization providing support and advocacy for im/migrant sex workers.

Show your support and get dumpling-ready now!

St. Lawrence to Continue French Regional Dinner Series With Enhanced Takeout Program
Legends Haul Can Deliver All Your Easter Essentials Right to Your Door

